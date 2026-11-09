Coveted Disney Parks Ewok and Lorcana Releases Among Winners at the Toy & Game Innovation Excellence Awards
There was also a look ahead to the 50th anniversary of "Star Wars."
The 19th annual Toy & Game Innovation Excellence (TAGIE) Awards were given out this past weekend, with a Disney Parks Ewok toy and a much sought-after Disney Parks exclusive Disney Lorcana set among the winners.
What's Happening:
- People of Play (POP), a division of The Toy Association, announced the winners of this year's Toy & Game Innovation Excellence Awards on November 6 at Joe’s Live Concert Venue in Rosemont, IL.
- Among the winners were two Disney releases, including Alex Wilde, Cody Hampton, & Jessica Kaups winning the Toy Innovator of the Year - Ages 0 - 13 award for Batuu Adventure Buddies, Ewok.
- In August, the undeniably adorable interactive Ewok was the first release in the new Batuu Adventure Buddies line available at Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Two more Batuu Adventure Buddies will be released later on.
- The other Disney-related winner was Amanda Rubinos Luna & Ali Way receiving the Most Innovative PR & Marketing Team of the Year award for Disney Lorcana: Curator's Collection, Heroines Edition — A Disney Park & Disney Store Exclusive.
- There was definitely proof that that set was popular, given it caused chaotic long lines and even store closures when it was released in July.
- Ahsoka Tano herself, Ashley Eckstein, hosted the event, which included a spotlight on Star Wars' upcoming 50th anniversary year, themed "The Force of Play."
- Guests at the event received commemorative coins featuring the Star Wars 50th anniversary emblem on one side and the TAGIE Awards logo on the other, while Dave Filoni also sent in a special video message, thanking the toy industry for its years of support for Star Wars.
- Welcome remarks were also delivered by JoAnn McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Licensed Product Design & Development at Disney Consumer Products, and Brad Schoeneberg, Vice President of Vertical Product Design and Development at Disney Parks Retail and Development.
- This year’s awards were sponsored by Disney (Presenting Sponsor), Duracell, Kickstarter, Hasbro, Mattel, University Games, Longshore Ltd., Super Impulse, KenKen, Nextoy, The Play Makers, Backdrop.com, Brown Creative, Baby Paper, and Design Edge.
- The complete list of winners is below.
Honorees:
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Pleasant Rowland, founder of American Girl
- Industry Game Changer Award: Elan Lee & Matthew Inman, co-founders of Exploding Kittens
Award Winners:
- Toy Innovator of the Year - Ages 0 - 13: Alex Wilde, Cody Hampton, & Jessica Kaups for Disney: Batuu Adventure Buddies, Ewok
- Toy Innovator of the Year - Ages 13+: Goliath's Clickeez Team for Clickeez Series 3: Bubble Pops
- Game Innovator of the Year - Ages 0 - 13: Joe Barron, Sophia Ricciardi, David Yakos, Brady Peterson, Danielle Standring, & Grant Lyon for Cross the Line
- Game Innovator of the Year - Ages 13+: The Spin Master Games Team with Inventors Don Ullman & Bob Driscoll for Murder Phone, Rubik's Rush and Jumanji Ultimate Level Electronic Board Game
- Licensed Product Innovator of the Year: KAYOU for KPop Demon Hunters Collectible Trading Cards
- Young Innovator of the Year: Bryce Mikolajczak for Cell Quest
- Most Innovative Designer of the Year - Art & Visuals: Matthew Inman & the Exploding Kittens Team for Dead Therapist
- Most Innovative PR & Marketing Team of the Year: Amanda Rubinos Luna & Ali Way for Disney Lorcana: Curator's Collection, Heroines Edition — A Disney Park & Disney Store Exclusive
- Sales Innovator of the Year: Tyler Williams & the ZB Designs Sales Team for Wigglitz
- Most Innovative Partner of the Year: Bang Zoom Design Ltd. for Peekimo, Bitzee Interactive Aquarium, & PAW Patrol Megasaurus Dino Vehicle
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