Bust? More Like Busted! Disney Parks Need to Stop with Generative AI

Disney’s recent use of AI in a new PhotoPass offering has raised a lot of concerns surrounding the implementation of the tech into the parks. While AI can be used ethically, which Disney has proven in a recent patent filing, generative AI use is becoming a major concern for theme park fans.

Technology is not the enemy, but that doesn’t mean that every advancement is worthwhile. Generative AI has become one of the most controversial topics in the world over the past handful of years. What sets it apart from other forms of AI is its capability of creating new content like images, video, music, writing, coding, etc. with just simple prompts. To do so, generative AI models study human creation, like art, movies, music videos, books, research, and even content on social media to learn more information on how it can properly “replicate” the work of a human. If that sounds antithetical to the rules you learned about citing your sources in school, you’d be right. In fact, Disney sent Google a Cease and Desist order for its use of Disney’s IP. Beyond the blatant concerns of plagiarism, generative AI uses a massive amount of energy and water. With this new tech rapidly expanding into communities with massive data centers, the morality of this tech is a major concern for many.

Unfortunately, generative AI has become a tool for individuals and small businesses. and I think it’s unfair to look past the temptation of generative AI. Creating a logo can be essentially free for a local restaurant, a flier for a new coffee shop can be made within minutes rather than hours or days, etc. all at the comfort of one’s own computer. I think there is an argument as to why no one should be exempt from criticism with AI usage, especially when a lot of it looks like (insert expletive here), but I am not afraid of a conversation in which AI can be used responsibly. However, the concerning uptick in major business promoting AI generated content has become undeniable.

And, of course, here at Laughing Place our focus is Disney. And Disney you are making some really indefensible choices with your recent use of generative AI. The first real examples of this problem arrived in artwork at Haunted Mansion’s new gift shop at Disneyland. After heavy criticism, it seemed as though Disney was leaning away from the tech. That is until a new Oogie Boogie Bash poster was released, which had many of the tropes of AI art. Disney denied that claim, but, honestly, I don’t believe them.

FWIW - I confirmed the artwork is entirely original and that AI was not used at any stage of the creative process. 👍 https://t.co/JDt2MKSbus — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 13, 2025

Beyond Disneyland Paris’ recent uptick in AI usage, the most recent controversy arrives in a new Haunted Mansion PhotoPass opportunity at Magic Kingdom. Using generative AI, guests have their pictures taken and then transformed into busts like those found within the graveyard portion of the attraction. Again, these look horrific. In any case, a cardboard cutout with a facehole would be far more endearing than this, well, slop.

At what point do we have to sit back and realize that we are being duped by a major corporation, one that speaks highly of its own creative integrity and commitment to the humanity found within its stories, parks, and experiences. Going to the Disney Parks is stepping into an amazing, fantastical, real life space where the work of thousands of amazing cast members can be felt everywhere. This includes the attractions, the food, the entertainment, operations, everything, it’s meant to feel human. Every detail is human. It’s why I believe so many people have dedicated so much of themselves, emotionally and financially, to Disney.

Does Walt Disney Imagineering understand that guests noticing new examples of AI slop, every single day, at Disney Parks all around the world devalues the brand? https://t.co/uXa99z7WUX pic.twitter.com/ugDDoGM3nO — Themountainking (@Themountainkin1) September 28, 2026

It feels as though the world is commodifying humanity as a luxury. Even when it comes to community and third spaces, we are stepping further and further away from living in a connected world. We should not have to fear whether the content we are consuming was created by humans, or the art we are picking out was made on ChatGPT, or the news clip we are watching is real. Generative AI use, especially from a corporation like Disney, is a disheartening step away from what makes them special. It may seem dramatic, but where does this stop? When does Disney decide that the next new attraction’s pre-show video will be made entirely of AI content? What about the merchandise designs? If Disney wishes to charge hundreds of dollars for a day at the parks, I’ll happily pay that premium as long as I know the experience I’m buying is human. Please, please, just stop with the slop.



