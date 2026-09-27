Disney Files Patent to Use AI to Listen for Mechanical Issues on Attractions

This is a great step towards the positive power of AI.

A patent was filed that would use AI to listen for mechanical issues on Disney Parks attractions.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks around the world are some of the safest places on the planet, and, with a huge influx of people making memories daily, the House of Mouse is looking to add even more ways to ensure families can experience their favorite attractions.

Thanks to Patentlyze, we have a look at a brand new patent that would allow Disney to use AI to listen to motors and other mechanisms to listen for irregular sounds.

The system actually uses two AI models, one that isolates the sound of the mechanisms, and another to compare the noise to the sounds of normal operations.

This would give Disney a one-up on maintenance, hearing whether certain parts need to be checked out ahead of a necessary replacement.

Just like when your car is making a funny noise and you know it's time to bring it into the shop, the new AI patent would allow the speakers to cut through the sounds of guests to listen to these mechanisms and report any irregularities.

For those who are uncomfortable with AI, this is not generative AI.

Generative AI is the type of AI that makes those awful posters, uncanny videos, and hallucinates information at the expense of huge amounts of power and water. Those models create or “generate” new content.

This AI patent is purely executing a function that will send a notification if it detects any irregularities.

This is a prime example of how AI can be utilized to enhance the world around us instead of replacing jobs and art at the expense of our resources.

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