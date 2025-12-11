No More Mr. Nice Mouse: Disney Sends Google a Cease and Desist for Use of Copyrighted Material for AI

The letter arrives after months of unproductive conversations between the companies.

Just after Disney announced its massive partnership with OpenAI, the House of Mouse is going after Google for using copyrighted media to train their AI models.

What’s Happening:

Variety is reporting that Disney has accused Google of mass copyright infringement involving the use of Disney images and videos to train and operate Google’s AI models.

Disney sent Google a cease and desist letter demanding the company stop using and generating Disney media, claiming the tech company copied large amounts of Disney’s copyrighted works without permission and that Google’s AI reproduces Disney characters at scale.

Disney claims some infringing AI generated images have appeared with the Google Gemini logo.

Characters allegedly used include fan-favorites from Frozen, The Lion King, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, and more.

Google responded that it values its relationship with Disney and uses public web data to build AI, citing tools like Google-Extended and YouTube Content ID for copyright control.

Disney says it has raised concerns with Google for months with no real action, and notes Google’s alleged infringement has continued to rise.

CEO Bob Iger said Disney is, rightfully, protecting its IP and felt the cease and desist was necessary after the unproductive conversations with Google..

Disney demands Google stop copying, displaying, distributing, or generating derivative works of Disney characters across all Google AI outputs, including YouTube and Shorts.

Disney also demands Google implement effective technical measures to prevent future infringement across its products.

Disney claims Google is leveraging its market dominance and viral trends, such as AI-generated “figurine” images to promote outputs that include unauthorized depictions of Disney characters.

What They’re Saying:

Bob Iger, Disney CEO: “Well, we’ve been aggressive at protecting our IP, and we’ve gone after other companies that have not honored our IP, not respected our IP, not valued it. And this is another example of us doing just that.”

AI Moving Forward:

As AI continues to evolve and dominate the tech world, there will continue to be a growing need to limit what AI is allowed to do, both from a business standpoint and morally.

While Disney isn’t a stranger to the AI world with the AI Darth Vader Fortnite character and the recently revealed AI-powered Olaf animatronic, this new chapter with OpenAI and Sora will be a very interesting thing to watch unfold.

In a lot of ways, it is a little disheartening to see one of, if not the biggest name in animation and entertainment embrace AI so openly.

Hopefully, as it continues to permeate every industry, companies like Disney are able to implement it in ways that do not stifle human creativity and the weakening job market.

When it comes down to it, the beauty of art is the humanity behind it, and storytellers, animators, voice actors, actors in general, and every other creative voice are integral to the amazing movies and television series we get to enjoy.

