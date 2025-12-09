Disney to Expand Board of Directors with Nomination of Former Apple Exec
The Board is evolving as the search for the next Disney CEO continues.
The Walt Disney Company has nominated a new director to its Board.
What's Happening:
- Disney has announced that former Apple executive Jeff Williams has been nominated to the Board of Directors.
- Williams will need to be elected at the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders, while the other 10 members will seek reelection.
- This nomination comes mere months after Williams exited his role as Apple's chief operating officer.
- Williams first joined Apple in 1998 as Head of Worldwide Procurement and served in multiple roles before being named COO in 2015.
- With the (presumed) addition of Williams, The Walt Disney Company Board will expand to 11 members.
- As recently as 2024, the Board had 12 members.
- However, Safra Catz departed in July of that year, while Mark Parker left the board and his Chairman position in January.
- Of course, the addition of Williams also comes as the Board of Directors looks to finalize its decision on who will succeed Bob Iger (again).
What They're Saying:
- Jeff Williams: "I have long admired Disney’s legacy of pairing imagination with innovation—leveraging new technologies in bold, creative ways to bring to life timeless stories and entertain its guests. It is an honor to be nominated to the board of this storied company. I look forward to working with Disney’s talented leadership team and contributing to the company’s ongoing journey of creativity and excellence."
- James P. Gorman, Chairman of the Board, The Walt Disney Company: "Jeff Williams is a highly accomplished executive who for decades helped steward one of the most innovative and admired companies that serves billions of consumers across the globe. Jeff’s proven leadership and unique experience at the intersection of technology, global operations and product design make him a valuable nominee to our board as the company continues to focus on creative storytelling and groundbreaking innovation."