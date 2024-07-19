Safra Catz Departing Walt Disney Company Board of Directors

by |
Tags: , ,

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Safra Catz will be leaving the Board of Directors.

What's Happening:

  • Safra Catz is departing the Walt Disney Company Board following a six-year tenure.
  • This move is effective as of today.
  • As a result, the Board of Directors will shrink from 12 people to 11.
  • Catz has been CEO of computer company Oracle, which offers cloud applications and cloud platform services, since 2014 – and has been with the company since 1999.
  • In addition to serving on the Disney board, Catz was also a director of HSBC Holdings.

What they're saying:

  • Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer: "Throughout her tenure on Disney’s Board of Directors, Safra has provided invaluable insight that has helped shape the company’s long-term strategic planning amid a rapidly changing technological landscape that affects our businesses. Her contributions have been tremendous, and on behalf of The Walt Disney Company, I want to personally thank Safra for her years of service.”
  • Safra Catz: "I’ve been honored to serve on Disney’s Board, and I am especially proud of the work we’ve done to fortify the company’s unparalleled strengths and continue its rich legacy of innovation. As I leave the Board today, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Bob and his talented leadership team, and the accomplished members of the Disney Board. I wish the company and its employees every success in the future.”

More Disney Business News:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank