Gorman will take over the role from Mark Parker, who is departing the board after nine years.

Next year, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors will have a new Chairman as the search to find a successor for Bob Iger heats up.

What’s happening:

This morning, The Walt Disney Company Board announced that James P. Gorman will become Chairman of the Board next year.

The change will be effective on January 2nd, 2025

On that same date, current Chairman Mark G. Parker will depart the Disney Board.

Parker has spent nine years on the Board and succeeded Susan Arnold

While Gorman is currently the Executive Chairman of Morgan Stanley, he will be stepping down from that role at the end of this calendar year.

Back in August, Gorman was selected as chair

In his statement released today, Gorman announced that the Disney Company now expects to announce their choice for CEO in “early 2026.”

Currently, Iger’s contract continues through the end of 2026

The Succession Planning Committee (which met six times in fiscal 2024) says it continued to review both internal and external candidates as it looks to “undertake a deliberate and thoughtful succession planning process.”

What they’re saying: