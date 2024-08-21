Disney Board Appoints Chair to Lead Search for Bob Iger’s Replacement as CEO

Disney Board member James Gorman has been selected as chair of Succession Planning Committee, a committee developed to find a successor to Bob Iger as CEO.
What’s Happening:
- Gorman joined the Disney Board at the beginning of 2024, after recently overseeing the succession process at Morgan Stanley, where he serves as Executive Chairman following several years as the firm’s Chairman and CEO.
- The Succession Planning Committee also features Mark Parker, the Chairman of the Board, as well as Mary Barra and Calvin McDonald.
- All members of the Committee have direct experience in CEO and senior leadership succession planning for Fortune 500 companies.
- The Committee was originally formed in January 2023 as Disney intensified and expanded its approach to CEO succession planning.
- Internal candidates are currently going through a preparation process including mentorship from Iger.
- This comes as Iger participated in an interview with Kelly Ripa, where he shared his “obsession” with finding a new successor.
- The Laughing Place team discussed these developments in the search for a new CEO in a special edition of Inside LP, which you can watch below.