Bob Iger Shares “Obsession” With Finding CEO Successor

Bob Iger recently shared his “obsession” with finding a successor.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of a recent interview on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Bob Iger shared his “obsession” with finding a new successor.
  • After the much discussed tribulations of Bob Chapek in the CEO role (quickly ousted after less than a year in the role without Iger), Iger’s return to The Walt Disney Company has tried to bring back stability.
  • However, Iger explained in the interview his hopes to “retire again” and “leave the company in great hands.”
  • Iger’s current contract will expire at the end of 2026, giving him and the Board of Directors a (preferably) finite timeline to find a new CEO.
  • According to The Wrap, Disney is currently looking at four individuals to replace Iger:
    • Josh D’Amaro – Disney Parks & Resorts
    • Dana Walden – Disney Entertainment
    • Alan Bergman – Disney Entertainment
    • Jimmy Pitaro – ESPN
  • Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed his regret over discussing Disney’s linear TV assets “may not be core” to the company.
  • While Iger shares he “wasn’t wrong about my observation,” he realizes he “caused an incredible amount of anxiety” that he deemed unnecessary.
  • You can listen to the full interview with Kelly Ripa here.

