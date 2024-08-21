Bob Iger Shares “Obsession” With Finding CEO Successor

Bob Iger recently shared his “obsession” with finding a successor.
What’s Happening:
- As part of a recent interview on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Bob Iger shared his “obsession” with finding a new successor.
- After the much discussed tribulations of Bob Chapek in the CEO role (quickly ousted after less than a year in the role without Iger), Iger’s return to The Walt Disney Company has tried to bring back stability.
- However, Iger explained in the interview his hopes to “retire again” and “leave the company in great hands.”
- Iger’s current contract will expire at the end of 2026, giving him and the Board of Directors a (preferably) finite timeline to find a new CEO.
- According to The Wrap, Disney is currently looking at four individuals to replace Iger:
- Josh D’Amaro – Disney Parks & Resorts
- Dana Walden – Disney Entertainment
- Alan Bergman – Disney Entertainment
- Jimmy Pitaro – ESPN
- Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed his regret over discussing Disney’s linear TV assets “may not be core” to the company.
- While Iger shares he “wasn’t wrong about my observation,” he realizes he “caused an incredible amount of anxiety” that he deemed unnecessary.
- You can listen to the full interview with Kelly Ripa here.
