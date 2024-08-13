“Good Morning America” Recieves Largest Audience in 7 Weeks

In addition to having the largest audience in almost two months, the popular morning show continues to grow week to week across the board.

  • ABC News announced this morning that Good Morning America averaged 2.68 million total viewers over the week of August 5th.
  • The information, which is based on Live+Same Day Data and Nielsen Media Research, also showed that 480,000 of those viewers were adults ages 25-54 and 289,000 were adults 18-49.
  • Despite airing against the Olympic-fueled Today Show, GMA had its largest overall audience since the week of June 17th.
  • From the week prior, GMA saw a 5% increase in total views, including an 11% increase for adults 25-54 and an 11% increase for adults 18-49.
  • GMA has ranked as the number 1 morning newscast for 12 straight years.
  • The Emmy Award winning series is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Straham and meteorologist Ginger Zee. The series airs Monday through Friday from 7am-9am EDT. Simone Swink executive produces.

