“Good Morning America” Recieves Largest Audience in 7 Weeks

In addition to having the largest audience in almost two months, the popular morning show continues to grow week to week across the board.

What’s Happening:

ABC Good Morning America averaged 2.68 million total viewers over the week of August 5th.

averaged 2.68 million total viewers over the week of August 5th. The information, which is based on Live+Same Day Data and Nielsen Media Research, also showed that 480,000 of those viewers were adults ages 25-54 and 289,000 were adults 18-49.

Despite airing against the Olympic-fueled Today Show, GMA had its largest overall audience since the week of June 17th.

GMA had its largest overall audience since the week of June 17th. From the week prior, GMA saw a 5% increase in total views, including an 11% increase for adults 25-54 and an 11% increase for adults 18-49.

GMA has ranked as the number 1 morning newscast for 12 straight years.

The Emmy Award winning series is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Straham and meteorologist Ginger Zee. The series airs Monday through Friday from 7am-9am EDT. Simone Swink executive produces.

