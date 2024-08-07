Jordan Chiles Chats With “Good Morning America” From Disneyland Paris

Jordan Chiles spoke with GMA’s Robin Roberts after her two medal wins at the Paris Olympics.

What’s Happening:

  • Live from Disneyland Paris, Jordan Chiles stopped by Good Morning America to talk about her historic Olympic medal wins.
  • Chiles picked up gold in the Team Gymnastics and bronze in the Floor individual event, marking Chiles’ first individual medal.
  • Roberts chatted with the Olympian about the medals and the Olympic experience.

