Disney Upfronts Post Ad Revenue And Volume Gains

Disney has jumped up 5% in ad revenue as the upfronts come to a close.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap reports

Specifics weren’t reported, but the increase comes from streaming and sports commitments from the company.

Sports and streaming ad commitments were up double digits in volume, with women’s sports up triple digits (thanks to the renewed embracement of the WNBA and other womens’ sports leagues.)

Disney also saw more demand for non-traditional ad formats, such as those with shopping and social media integrations.

What They’re Saying:

Disney President of Global Advertising, Rita Ferro: “Disney’s unrivaled storytelling paired with our unparalleled ad technology and data capabilities delivers the outcomes our partners continue to push us on, and we continue to raise the bar. Our growth in the number of marketers we work with and the increased investments in advertising innovation, demonstrates Disney’s differentiator. As we double down on our commitment to world-class storytelling, automation, and new ad products, demonstrating growth for partners underpins our focus for the future.”

