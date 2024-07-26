SAG-AFTRA Calls For Strike Against Major Video Game Companies

After nearly two years of contract negotiations between the union and major video game companies, concerns surrounding AI have pushed SAG-AFTRA to call for a strike. Last September, 35,000 members called for a strike against the use of AI, which gave the union the power to call for the work stoppage.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter

The strike is targeting major video gaming companies. The contract between the union and these companies, such as Disney, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Warner Bros. Games, Insomniac and more, expired on November 7th 2022. Since then, the union has been operating on a month-to-month basis with the companies.

The union expressed that pay for video game voice actors has not kept up with the pace of inflation as well as unaddressed concerns surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in the contracts for performers.

In response to the strike, Audrey Cooling, a rep for the video game producers bargaining with the union said “We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations. We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions… Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry.”

On July 20th, SAG-AFTRA’s national board voted to give authority to Crabtree-Ireland to call for a strike. The union stated they were “far apart on resolution of necessary terms covering critical AI protections for video game performers.”

After 18 months of negotiations, the union feels it is clear that these companies are not willing to instate reasonable AI protections. This call for a strike is just 8 months after the unions historic 118-day actors strike. The new 3-year TV/Theatrical contract was ratified last December.

Crabtree-Ireland exclaimed “Frankly, it’s stunning that these video game studios haven’t learned anything from the lessons of last year — that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to AI, and the public supports us in that.”

