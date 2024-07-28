Teamsters Reach Tentative Deal with AMPTP To Avoid Strike

Teamsters have reached a tentative deal with the studios mere days before the July 31st contract expiration.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that the Teamsters have reached a new contract deal with studios going forward.
  • Late last night, the Hollywood Basic Crafts and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a landmark agreement.
  • The full details of the deal are set to be announced later today, with wage increases being a large part of the Teamsters fight.
  • There was worry of another strike by studios, especially after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes stalling a lot of production.

What They’re Saying:

  • Local 399 Statement: “After a long last 48-hours, we are proud to report that ALL Hollywood Basic Crafts Locals have reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP late this evening. The basic crafts spent today working closely with our member-led negotiating committees to finalize a deal with the AMPTP that we can now say is being unanimously recommended by our member-led bargaining committees.

