After April’s Proxy Battle, Former Marvel Executive Isaac Perlmutter Sells Entire Stake in The Walt Disney Company

After the tumultuous proxy battle earlier this year, the former Disney executive has sold his entire stake in the company. The executive was a major activist in Nelson Peltz’s unsuccessful takeover of the media company's corporate board.
What’s Happening:
- Reuters reports that Isaac Perlmutter has sold all 25.6 million of his shares in The Walt Disney Company.
- After Nelson Peltz lost the April proxy battle, the former Disney executive began liquidating his shares between early April and mid-July for an average price of just under $115.
- Selling Marvel to Disney for more than $4 billion in 2009 made Perlmutter a major investor in the media giant.
- He was laid off by the company last year.
- The executive has voiced his lack of confidence in current management and expects share price and financial performance to decline.
- Perlmutter, who was one of Disney’s largest investors, intends to repurchase his stake if share prices drop to $65-$75.
- Neither Perlmutter or Disney have commented on the sale.
- This comes just two months after Peltz sold his entire stake in the company.
