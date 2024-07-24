Disneyland Union Workers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement Following Strike Authorization Vote

Union workers at Disneyland have reached a tentative contract agreement with the company.
What’s Happening:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, union workers who are part of the Master Services Council (a coalition of four different unions that represent cast members from attractions, merchandise, custodial, park entry, parking, and more) have reached a tentative three-year contract agreement with Disney.
- This comes after two days of negotiations following a vote by workers that overwhelmingly authorized a strike.
- The current contract for cast members at Disneyland expired on June 16th while contracts for those at Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney will expire on September 30th.
- With this tentative agreement in place, the threat of a strike has been neutralized for now.
- Cast at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will vote on the proposed contract on July 29th.
- Details of the contract deal have yet to be revealed publicly. However, the contract is said to include significant wage increases, seniority increases, and adjustments to Disney’s attendance policy.
- In a statement, the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said, “We are proud to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Disney that we will recommend to our fellow cast members. Cast members have fought hard for the past four months and this tentative agreement would not have been possible without the strength we all showed throughout this process and the unwavering support from guests and community members.”
- The statement continued, “We have shown Disney that we are the true magic makers of the park and today proves that when workers stand together for what they deserve, we win. We look forward to making our voices heard during the voting process to ratify this contract.”
- Disney also issued a statement about the agreement, saying “We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation.”