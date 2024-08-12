Disney CEO Bob Iger Extends a Thank You to Cast Members and Employees After D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Disney CEO went to social media to extend a thank you to all the amazing people who contribute to the House of Mouse.

What’s Happening:

After a humongous weekend of announcements and celebrations at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney CEO Bob Iger took to Instagram

In the post, Iger shared a video showcasing all of the amazing places cast members and employees bring the beloved stories and experiences to life.

Iger writes “After a weekend of celebration with our greatest fans at D23, I wanted to share this video, in appreciation of our employees and cast members. Thank you!”

You can check out the video below:

