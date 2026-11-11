Photos/Video: A Look at “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” Filming at Magic Kingdom
The special is set to air on Christmas Day!
Laughing Place had the chance to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a special taping event for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, November 10th, Laughing Place had the opportunity to celebrate Christmas a bit early with a holiday special taping at Magic Kingdom.
- The Walt Disney World Park hosts the incredible annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which airs every year on Christmas Day.
- Well, a lot of work goes into making that magic, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out the event’s early filming.
- This year’s event arrived with all the standard fun of the holiday tradition, but also brought in some exciting additions.
- Ahead of the upcoming Monstropolis land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, fans were treated to a Monsters, Inc. section of the parade.
- While farther down the line, Villains Land is coming to Magic Kingdom and the Disney Villains were sure to arrive for some season's screamings.
- Check out footage of the parade below.
- This year's special will air on ABC on Friday, December 25, 2026. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on what fans can expect from this year's TV event.
- For those looking to take their own magical trip to Disney Parks destinations around the globe, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Holidays:
- Photos: Marketplace Kitchens Arrive at Disney California Adventure for Disney Festival of Holidays
- Brian Henson to Appear for Q&A Following Screening of "The Muppet Christmas Carol" at The El Capitan Theatre
- Photos: Holidays Arrive in Radiator Springs at Disney California Adventure as Cars Land Gets Into Christmas Spirit
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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