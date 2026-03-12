Disney+ Debuts Verts — With Big Plans for the Platform in the Future

Disney+ is diving into the vertical video game with the official launch of Verts.

What's Happening:

Disney+ customers in the United States may notice a new tab in their app.

Verts is debuting this week, bringing a vertical video hub (similar to one found in the ESPN app) to the streamer.

In the mobile app, viewers will find the Verts icon in the center of the bottom navigation bar.

Currently, Verts features clips from Disney+ and Hulu content.

Users can swipe up to move on to the next clip.

Additionally, buttons on the right side will allow viewers to add the featured content to their watch list or start watching right away.

Subscribers can also share a link — although it seems that these links go to the show/film page and not to the Verts clip itself.

While this is what Verts offers today, there are much larger plans for the hub.

As Disney says, " This launch is just the beginning — the first scene of the first episode in a multi-season series."

Previously, Disney has teased the addition of curated Sora-generated videos and other user-created content.