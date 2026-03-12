Disney+ Debuts Verts — With Big Plans for the Platform in the Future

You can currently discover Disney+ and Hulu content on this new mobile tab.
by |
Tags: ,

Disney+ is diving into the vertical video game with the official launch of Verts.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+ customers in the United States may notice a new tab in their app.
  • Verts is debuting this week, bringing a vertical video hub (similar to one found in the ESPN app) to the streamer.
  • In the mobile app, viewers will find the Verts icon in the center of the bottom navigation bar.
  • Currently, Verts features clips from Disney+ and Hulu content.
  • Users can swipe up to move on to the next clip.
  • Additionally, buttons on the right side will allow viewers to add the featured content to their watch list or start watching right away.
  • Subscribers can also share a link — although it seems that these links go to the show/film page and not to the Verts clip itself.
  • While this is what Verts offers today, there are much larger plans for the hub.
  • As Disney says, "This launch is just the beginning — the first scene of the first episode in a multi-season series."
  • Previously, Disney has teased the addition of curated Sora-generated videos and other user-created content.
  • According to the platform, "Over time, Verts will play a key role in fans’ everyday experience on Disney+."

More Mobile:

  • It's no secret that social media apps like TikTok have dominated time-spent metrics — especially among young people.
  • Thus, Disney+ Verts is the streaming service's attempt to get viewers to spend more time in their app and viewing content.
  • Apparently, Disney has already been encouraged by what they've seen with ESPN Verts, as executives have mentioned the offering during several recent earnings calls and media appearances.
  • Will Verts live up to Disney's high hopes? We shall see.

More Disney+ News:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank