Disney+ Debuts Verts — With Big Plans for the Platform in the Future
You can currently discover Disney+ and Hulu content on this new mobile tab.
Disney+ is diving into the vertical video game with the official launch of Verts.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ customers in the United States may notice a new tab in their app.
- Verts is debuting this week, bringing a vertical video hub (similar to one found in the ESPN app) to the streamer.
- In the mobile app, viewers will find the Verts icon in the center of the bottom navigation bar.
- Currently, Verts features clips from Disney+ and Hulu content.
- Users can swipe up to move on to the next clip.
- Additionally, buttons on the right side will allow viewers to add the featured content to their watch list or start watching right away.
- Subscribers can also share a link — although it seems that these links go to the show/film page and not to the Verts clip itself.
- While this is what Verts offers today, there are much larger plans for the hub.
- As Disney says, "This launch is just the beginning — the first scene of the first episode in a multi-season series."
- Previously, Disney has teased the addition of curated Sora-generated videos and other user-created content.
- According to the platform, "Over time, Verts will play a key role in fans’ everyday experience on Disney+."
More Mobile:
- It's no secret that social media apps like TikTok have dominated time-spent metrics — especially among young people.
- Thus, Disney+ Verts is the streaming service's attempt to get viewers to spend more time in their app and viewing content.
- Apparently, Disney has already been encouraged by what they've seen with ESPN Verts, as executives have mentioned the offering during several recent earnings calls and media appearances.
- Will Verts live up to Disney's high hopes? We shall see.
