My POV on Those Disney+ POVs: Wishes, Expectations, and Fantasies

Over the weekend, Disney Parks shared special celebratory “May the Fourth" POV videos of an after-hours Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland to Disney+. While this was great fun in the Star Wars galaxy, there is a bit of an asterisk to the whole idea.

You see, when the news was first announced as a special Star Wars day treat on Disney+, the verbiage read: “celebrate 70 years of Disneyland imagination with a cinematic ride-along through Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance." The POV journey will show how seven decades of innovation can bring science fiction to life, when your mission begins on Batuu and quickly escalates into a daring escape from the clutches of the First Order."

To me, that sounds like it’s more of a celebration of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park as opposed to a celebration of Star Wars, and these are *PERHAPS* only the first in a series of other POV projects coming to the streamer as a synergistic way of celebrating the 70th anniversary of Disneyland.

In the continuing effort to get Disney+ subscribers to forget that YouTube exists - an effort that (in my opinion) became noticeable with Behind the Attraction - the POV’s of the attractions and land are executed beautifully and cinematically and one must wonder - if this is something that will continue for the 70th anniversary of Disneyland (kicking off on May 16th, 2025), what else could we possibly see in the POV style. Will it be just Disneyland Park, or will the effort stretch to Disney California Adventure as well - considering that park will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026?

One will immediately think of similar, large scale attractions if they started with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Therefore, if this theory were to prove true I would almost immediately guess that the Indiana Jones Adventure is somewhere on the list. This is especially appropriate during any anniversary of Disneyland Park, considering the attraction itself was an anniversary gift to Disneyland as part of their 40th anniversary celebration back in 1995. Similar to Rise of the Resistance, the attraction is also built almost with a camera in mind, with its own cinematic values and elements that begin as soon as you enter the exterior queue. It was a game changer not only for Disneyland but for theme park design in general. Plus, as a viewer, there are three different variations that can be shown on an official POV as soon as the ride begins and guests go forth into the Chamber of Destiny - an effect that once featured a massive sliding door mechanism but now has been relegated to a simple projection effect, with the room behind it and massive head of the temple deity Mara all changing appearance based on the entrance.

Other classics, like the obvious Pirates of the Caribbean or Haunted Mansion could likely be featured. New Orleans Square as a whole could get the land walk-through in a similar style to that of the POV of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Complete with characters like Tiana or Jack Sparrow making an appearance.

No stranger to synergy, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is the newest experience at the park and would likely get its own POV for that reason alone. Showcasing the beautiful new Audio-Animatronics figures and thoughtfully crafted design elements that went into the experience. In fact, this already occurred for the Walt Disney World version of the attraction shortly before it even opened.

In terms of efficiency, in theory there is already a POV recorded of the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland, as a literal film of the experience serves as the ADA version of the attraction, albeit screened in a loosely themed room. Throw in some more updated and cinematic elements and you have that POV basically ready to drop on Disney+.

Over in Fantasyland, it would be a mistake not to film the landmark Matterhorn Bobsleds and both sides of that experience for a celebratory POV. Yes, it’s a roller coaster and should be FELT, but alas…that coaster dates back to 1959 and FEELS like 1959. Some of us would like to see that Abominable Snowman (updated and enhanced for the 60th anniversary of the park) up close and personal on our screens instead of while getting an unplanned chiropractic adjustment. Don’t come for me - I very much love the Matterhorn Bobsleds, I’m just facing issues with my mortality.

“it’s a small world" could also likely get the treatment in the name of synergy. The attraction itself received some high-profile changes in its more recent past with the addition of Disney characters in their respective countries, but is also about to see the addition of characters from Pixar’s Coco, as well as a whole new verse of the song which was Richard Sherman’s last gift to the Walt Disney Company before his passing, which is set to debut on the actual anniversary of the park - July 17th.

Frankly, I’d also need a POV of Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin in Mickey’s Toontown since there is so much going on in that attraction, and was one of the first (if not the first) to take into account that people will be seeing a full 360 degrees in every room, as opposed to the direction the vehicle was pointing. Again, in the name of synergy - Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the newest thing in Toontown with its own massive scale so it would more than likely be the subject of a POV.

The whole POV on Disney+ concept could also have an alternative viewing option too, as pointed out by Laughing Place Editor Kyle Burbank. This version, in the style of VH1’s classic series, Pop-Up Video, can point out fun details like the Frank Wells tribute on Matterhorn Bobsleds, the authentic movie props in Pirates of the Caribbean, or the tributes to the design team in Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

However, as I stated earlier, YouTube plays host to thousands upon thousands of ride POVs (many of which also come from Laughing Place) so is this the best anniversary use of the idea? Sure, many will say yes but Disney has something that the average YouTuber does not - the Walt Disney Archives. The archives are home to not only memorabilia and goods, but a vast amount of filmed footage of Disney Parks attractions, including those that are no longer in the parks.

Wouldn’t it be a phenomenal way to celebrate the anniversary of Disneyland (or really any Disney park) by dusting off some of this footage, compiling it into a full POV experience? Think of the PeopleMover, complete with SuperSpeed or TRON Game Grid tunnel. Or, for that particular sect of Disneyland fan - if it were an official POV experience of Rocket Rods! Granted, this would be easier for attractions after the official founding of the Archives, so classics like Adventure Thru Inner Space might be a bit harder to rebuild, but if possible, would have fans drooling for sure. The Country Bear Jamboree and its special seasonal shows, a trip aboard the Mark Twain (or even a keelboat!) past Cascade Peak. The options are not quite endless, but limited only by how much footage of these attractions exist.

And then for the one thing I’m surprised Disney+ HASN’T done yet, and should be doing for any park anniversary. Presenting those attractions where footage is all they have - film based attractions. I’m talking Captain EO, Honey, I Shrunk The Audience, Disneyland - The First 50 Magical Years. Heck, any filmed pre-show like the one for Rocket to the Moon, which was partially televised on the Disneyland TV series back in the 50s. And, worth mentioning, the soon to be removed Jim Henson’s Muppet-Vision 3-D from Disney’s Hollywood Studios (already since removed from Disney’s California Adventure).

In fact, in Leonard Maltin’s book, The Disney Films, he says “A book length study of filmmaking in the theme parks could - and should - be written. Here is an unsung treasure trove of Disney movies - animated, live-action, and interactive." What better place for this catalog than Disney+, especially if they are no longer screened in the parks. If the inverse is true, where content easily accessed on Disney+ is considered an attraction (EPCOT’s Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival), then why can’t retired theme park content be available on Disney+? It would be a move that would help them stand out over YouTube in terms of parks content, and stand out a lot more than a more cinematically filmed POV.