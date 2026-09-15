Disney Springs Celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month With Food, Art, and More
From Coco-inspired merchandise and specialty treats to live entertainment and cultural dining, Disney Springs is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American heritage.
From delicious bites and colorful art to live entertainment and Disney magic, Disney Springs is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a variety of experiences!
What’s Happening:
- With National Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month celebrated annually from September 15 through October 15, Disney Springs is highlighting the rich cultures, traditions, flavors, and creativity of Hispanic and Latin American communities with experiences available now and throughout the year.
- Disney Springs shared a look at some of the ways guests can join in the celebration, beginning with several limited-time and specialty treats available throughout the shopping and dining district.
- At Amorette’s Patisserie, guests can enjoy the Toasted Coconut Flan Cake, bringing together the flavors of toasted coconut and traditional flan in a dessert perfect for a Disney Springs stroll.
- Over at The Ganachery, two additional treats are available: the Mango-Chili-Lime Ganache Square and Dulce de Leche Ganache Pop, offering sweet flavors with tropical, citrusy, and Latin-inspired touches.
- Guests can also celebrate through shopping with merchandise inspired by Disney and Pixar's Coco at World of Disney. The beloved 2017 film explores family, music, remembrance, and Mexican culture, making its colorful characters and imagery a fitting addition to the celebration.
- Photography is also part of the experience, with a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot available for guests looking to capture a commemorative photo during their visit.
- Art takes center stage as well through the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression, which gives guests an opportunity to experience artwork and creative expression throughout the destination. The art-focused experience adds another layer to Disney Springs' celebration of diverse cultures and artistic traditions.
- Dining is another major part of the celebration, with guests able to enjoy the flavors of Spain at Jaleo by José Andrés and Mexican-inspired cuisine at Frontera Cocina. Both restaurants offer distinct culinary experiences, making Disney Springs a destination where guests can explore different flavors and traditions during their visit.
- Live entertainment rounds out the celebration, bringing music and performances to Disney Springs and creating an opportunity for guests to experience the energy and traditions associated with Hispanic and Latin American cultures.
- While National Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month officially runs from September 15 through October 15, Disney Springs emphasizes that its celebration of Hispanic and Latin American heritage extends beyond the month-long observance. From food and art to shopping, entertainment, and photography, guests can find opportunities to celebrate these rich cultures at Disney Springs throughout the year.
- For guests visiting Disney Springs during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, the combination of specialty treats, Coco-inspired merchandise, art, dining, live entertainment, and Disney PhotoPass offerings provides plenty of ways to join in the celebration.
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