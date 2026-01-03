Orange County Sheriff's Office Called to Orange Garage at Disney Springs After Discovery of a Dead Body

An update this morning revealed more specifics as to why they were called to Disney Springs late last night.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to Disney Springs last night as a dead body was found in the Orange Parking Structure.

What’s Happening:

Last night (Friday, January 2nd, 2026), the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address that encompassed an area with the Orange Garage at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

This morning, (Saturday, January 3rd, 2026), the Sheriff’s office shared more information, saying that “On January 2nd, 2026, at approximately 9:00 PM, deputies responded to the Disney Springs Orange Garage on East Buena Vista Drive and discovered a man who was deceased. This incident is being investigated as a possible suicide. We have no additional information to release and will have no further updates this weekend.”

As stated, there is no other information provided, so there is no specificity to where in the garage the body was found, what level he was on, etc.

As this is a developing story, there will likely be updates in the coming days, so stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more.



A Floridian Version of a Familiar Tale:

If this is indeed a suicide as the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, this would be one of the first in the Disney Springs parking structures.

However, on the West Coast, the Disneyland Parking Structures (Mickey & Friends, and Pixar Pals) have beefed up their security in recent years as they had a string of those casualties.

At Walt Disney World, the only structure of that type - large parking garages - are only available to the general public at Disney Springs.

However, a recent string of similar tragedies has also befallen Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, where the public can access taller points in the middle of the hotel itself.



If you or someone you know are having thoughts of harming yourself, call or text the National Hotline for Mental Health Crises and Suicide Prevention at 9-8-8.



