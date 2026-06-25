New in Blue: Disney Pin Traders Receives New Color Scheme at Disney Springs
The wooden siding was formerly orange.
Disney Springs premiere pin destination, Disney Pin Traders, is getting a new look with a fresh coat of blue paint.
What’s Happening:
- Over 25 years ago, Walt Disney World introduced Disney Pin Trading, which has grown into one of the most popular merchandise experiences at Disney Parks around the world.
- And you’d be hard pressed to find a better place to explore collections of Disney pins than Disney Springs’ Disney Pin Traders.
- Located in the Marketplace portion of the premiere shopping district, fans both local and visiting are welcomed in to explore walls and walls of pins.
- Well, on a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted the store sporting a new paint scheme.
- Originally painted orange, the wood paneling on the side of the building has received a fresh coat of blue paint.
- Featuring several shades of blue to give the panels a nice sense of dimension, the new paint job naked the Disney Pin Trading logo pop significantly more than the preview color scheme.
- The bottom section of the wall was repainted a nice cream color that makes the blue stand out even more.
- Towards the top of the building, the atrium still maintains the orange color, but we imagine that it will be painted during the refresh.
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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- Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Signage Has Arrived at Disney Springs’ Six Ravens
- Disney's Grand Floridian Axes Popular Gingerbread House Display for 2026
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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