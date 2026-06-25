New in Blue: Disney Pin Traders Receives New Color Scheme at Disney Springs

Disney Springs premiere pin destination, Disney Pin Traders, is getting a new look with a fresh coat of blue paint.

What’s Happening:

Over 25 years ago, Walt Disney World introduced Disney Pin Trading, which has grown into one of the most popular merchandise experiences at Disney Parks around the world.

And you’d be hard pressed to find a better place to explore collections of Disney pins than Disney Springs’ Disney Pin Traders.

Located in the Marketplace portion of the premiere shopping district, fans both local and visiting are welcomed in to explore walls and walls of pins.

Well, on a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted the store sporting a new paint scheme.

Originally painted orange, the wood paneling on the side of the building has received a fresh coat of blue paint.

Featuring several shades of blue to give the panels a nice sense of dimension, the new paint job naked the Disney Pin Trading logo pop significantly more than the preview color scheme.

The bottom section of the wall was repainted a nice cream color that makes the blue stand out even more.

Towards the top of the building, the atrium still maintains the orange color, but we imagine that it will be painted during the refresh.

Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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