Ghirardelli Signage Installed at Upcoming Temporary Disney Springs Location

Signage has gone up for the temporary Ghirardelli location in Disney Springs ahead of the permanent store’s upcoming renovation.

What’s Happening:

Over at Disney Springs, the longstanding Ghirardelli location is set to undergo a massive renovation which will see the retail offering close its doors into 2027.

However, chocolate fans won’t have to worry about getting their fix.

On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted freshly installed signage at the sweet shop’s upcoming temporary location.

Located in the former Sprinkles location, Ghirardelli will temporarily make a move from The Marketplace to Town Center as the renovation takes shape.

Opening up nearly 30 years ago in the then Downtown Disney, Ghirardelli has remained a staple for guests.

The new renovation is expected to bring in additional indoor seating, streamline the guest experience, and add additional magic when it reopens next year.

For those looking to make their way to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World: