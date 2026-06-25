Ghirardelli Signage Installed at Upcoming Temporary Disney Springs Location
The original location is set to undergo a massive refurbishment.
Signage has gone up for the temporary Ghirardelli location in Disney Springs ahead of the permanent store’s upcoming renovation.
What’s Happening:
- Over at Disney Springs, the longstanding Ghirardelli location is set to undergo a massive renovation which will see the retail offering close its doors into 2027.
- However, chocolate fans won’t have to worry about getting their fix.
- On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted freshly installed signage at the sweet shop’s upcoming temporary location.
- Located in the former Sprinkles location, Ghirardelli will temporarily make a move from The Marketplace to Town Center as the renovation takes shape.
- Opening up nearly 30 years ago in the then Downtown Disney, Ghirardelli has remained a staple for guests.
- The new renovation is expected to bring in additional indoor seating, streamline the guest experience, and add additional magic when it reopens next year.
- For those looking to make their way to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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