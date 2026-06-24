Merry, Jolly Memories: Disney PhotoPass Previews Holiday Photo Ops Coming to Walt Disney World

We are about six months away from Christmas, and Disney PhotoPass is previewing some of the amazing photo ops heading to Walt Disney World for the holiday season.

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Disney World is one of the most magical times to visit Walt Disney World.

With limited-time entertainment, decor, seasonal treats, and ride overlays, you won’t wanna miss out on all the seasonal greetings happening at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

And there’s no better way to capture the amazing holiday memories you’ll make than by using Disney PhotoPass.

The service, which allows you to collect professional photos from different spots around the resort, is previewing some of the holiday offerings coming to the resort for 2026.

Shared on Instagram, the preview offers a look at the exciting and exclusive photo ops coming to the resort’s separately tickets events Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Jollywood Nights

Let’s take a look!

Magic Kingdom ’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Disney’s Hollywood Studios ’ Jollywood Nights

In terms of this year’s offerings for the Holidays at Disney World season, earlier today, we got our first look at this year’s dates and returning experiences, so check it out!

For those looking for help planning their holiday adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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