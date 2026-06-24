Disney's Grand Floridian Axes Popular Gingerbread House Display for 2026

New displays by the Disney culinary team are set to replace the tradition.

After taking 2025 off for lobby renovations, Disney’s Grand Floridian will not bring back the popular gingerbread house for the 2026 holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Last year, Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort underwent a major, and controversial, lobby renovation that saw the addition of a new bar and some aesthetic changes to modernize the resort.

During those renovations, the lobby’s holiday gingerbread house display was unavailable for the 2025 season, with fans assuming the offering would return after the project.

Well, Scott Gustin is reporting on X that this isn’t the case.

The gingerbread house, at least for the 2026 holiday season, will not return.

But don’t get too riled up yet! The holiday fun is still on the way!

Instead, Disney’s culinary team will create new miniature holiday displays for the resort.

What that entails is still unknown, but fans can expect news surrounding the gingerbread displays at other resorts and Disney’s Grand Floridian to be announced later this year.

Halfway to the Holidays:

Walt Disney World is one of the best places to spend the holiday season!

With limited-time entertainment, decor, seasonal treats, and ride overlays, you won’t wanna miss out on all the seasonal greetings happening at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Earlier today, we got our first look at this year’s dates and returning experiences, so check it out!

For those looking for help planning their holiday adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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