Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Signage Has Arrived at Disney Springs’ Six Ravens

The quick-service location is set to bring hand-pies to Walt Disney World.

Signage for the upcoming Disney Springs restaurant Six Ravens has been installed, hinting that the anticipated addition may be opening soon.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted new signage installed at the upcoming restaurant Six Ravens.

Coming soon to Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district, the new quick-service location will bring a new take on medieval eats.

Including hand-pie-style sandwiches, grab-and-go sides, and more, the new addition arrives from the same creators as Gideon’s Bakehouse.

Just like the popular cookie destination, the theming looks to be immaculate from the outside.

Fulling embracing the medieval Europe aesthetic, the restaurant will specialize in hand-pies they refer to as Coffyns.

Plus, the restaurant will offer potato-based sides, delicious dips, and dessert tarts.

You’ll also find root beer and local beer on tap.

Six Ravens has not yet announced an opening date, but fans should be very excited to try the new offering.

Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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