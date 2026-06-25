Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Signage Has Arrived at Disney Springs’ Six Ravens
The quick-service location is set to bring hand-pies to Walt Disney World.
Signage for the upcoming Disney Springs restaurant Six Ravens has been installed, hinting that the anticipated addition may be opening soon.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted new signage installed at the upcoming restaurant Six Ravens.
- Coming soon to Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district, the new quick-service location will bring a new take on medieval eats.
- Including hand-pie-style sandwiches, grab-and-go sides, and more, the new addition arrives from the same creators as Gideon’s Bakehouse.
- Just like the popular cookie destination, the theming looks to be immaculate from the outside.
- Fulling embracing the medieval Europe aesthetic, the restaurant will specialize in hand-pies they refer to as Coffyns.
- Plus, the restaurant will offer potato-based sides, delicious dips, and dessert tarts.
- You’ll also find root beer and local beer on tap.
- Six Ravens has not yet announced an opening date, but fans should be very excited to try the new offering.
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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