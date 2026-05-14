Spice Up Your Disney Springs Visit with Some Refreshing Summer Sips
Select restaurants at Disney Springs are introducing some new and returning beverages for the summer season.
Summer sipping season has arrived at Disney Springs, with refreshing cocktails and frozen favorites debuting across several popular dining destinations.
What's Happening:
- A selection of restaurants at Disney Springs are starting to celebrate summer with lineup of new and returning specialty drinks, perfect for guests looking to cool off with something vibrant and flavorful.
- Leading the lineup are two new seasonal creations at Maria & Enzo's and Enzo's Hideaway, including a new cocktail at Maria & Enzo's designed for summer afternoons and golden-hour toasts:
- Garden Party Cocktail – Malfy Gin, Italicus, peaflower syrup, fresh lemon juice, Fee Foam, and delicate microflowers
- Over at Enzo’s Hideaway, two new cocktails are bringing bold summer flavor underground:
- Berry Basil Bliss – Bombay Sapphire, muddled strawberry & basil, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a whole strawberry garnish
- Violet Hour – Fords Gin, lavender honey syrup, lemon juice, and lemon
- Additional refreshing pours across Disney Springs include:
- Strawberry Fields Forever – Wheatley vodka, St‑Germain, honey, lime juice, strawberries, and mint – at The Edison
- Sake Sangria – Sake, light white wine, plum wine, Asian pears, apple, and tangerine juice (available by the glass or carafe) – at Morimoto Asia
- Frozen Peach Bellini – a crisp and refreshing option perfect for sipping on the go – at Pizza Ponte
More Walt Disney World News:
- More details for Soarin' Across America, including some of the flight destinations, have been revealed.
- A Disney fan-favorite is set to make a comeback as Disney Experiences and FM have announced a relaunch of the Disney Wild About Safety campaign.
- Disney Springs is about to get a new tenant, as premium lifestyle footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan has announced their arrival.
- When it opens later this month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station will make use of a Virtual Queue.
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