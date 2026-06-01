Photos: Waterview Park Stage at Disney Springs Now Under Refurbishment

It seems that Cool Kids will not be here this summer.

A popular spot at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs is now walled off as a refurbishment takes place. Located in The Landing area of Disney Springs (which some purists might still refer to as Pleasure Island), the Waterview Park stage is located between Jock Lindsay's Hangar Bar and The Boathouse.

Currently, the stage and seating area for it are behind construction walls as the area is being refurbished. Normally, this smaller venue plays host to smaller live entertainment acts and musicians, providing a great ambience for those strolling in the area who want to stop and enjoy for a moment. A far cry from the AdventHealth Waterside Stage that hosts larger musical acts and special events, like the DescenDANCE x Camp Rock Jam - part of Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World.

It is unclear how long this refurbishment will be taking place, with the official Disney Springs calendar listing events at both the AdventHealth Waterside Stage and the Orange Stage (near the Orange Parking Garage and AMC Theatre) through the remainder of the year. The Waterview Park stage does not have any listings through the remainder of 2026.

That's not to say the walls will remain throughout the rest of the year, as the specific event listings for the smaller stages (like the Waterview Park stage) are updated on more of a near-term schedule on the official page. Additionally, the official site also says the stage is expected to reopen later this year. Again, no specific date has been announced.

When open, the Waterview Park stage offers a laid-back environment that specializes in evening performances in a mini-amphitheater like setting overlooking Lake Buena Vista behind it.

To plan your visit to Disney Springs and all of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!