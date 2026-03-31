The Magic and Wonder of an S-Tier List Will Let You Dream and Believe that Disney Uses Certain Words...Forever!

Each time Disney announces a new show or celebration, we can almost guess what words will be featured in the official name. To that end, Disney Cruise Line just revealed the name of the newest ship in the fleet, set to arrive in 2027 - the Disney Believe. Similar to each of the newer ships, this one will carry a distinct theme, one of promise and possibilities. Believe is another of those words that you can find peppered throughout a Disney pantheon of go-to diction. Most of which are used prominently in fireworks shows, parades, and spectaculars at the parks. And, if you think about it, you've already seen them on most of the other Disney ships already.

We've compiled a list of some of these words and ranked them in an S-tier list. When you think of Disney, what words come to mind and where do they fall on this list for you?

S Tier

We start with our S Tier words, which just wildly taking a stab in the dark you will be able to probably find anything mentioned or named in the realm of Disney (especially the parks and resorts) containing any of or a combination of these words.

Adventure

This one is forefront on everyone's mind at the moment, mostly because we just saw the adopted new identity of the former Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris become Disney Adventure World...mere days after the maiden voyage of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure. This ship, similar to the Paris park, also adopted the name after a previous identity, though as a half-finished cruise ship that was bought from a financially troubled company.

However, if you think that these are the only uses of the word in a Disney context, these are only just the most notably recent. Let's not forget that there's a whole division of Disney Experiences called "Adventures by Disney," and even going back to the youths of a swath of our readers - they may recall enjoying thumbing through the pages of Disney Adventures magazine.

Disney Parks fans know that they were never rides, they were always "attractions," but more often than not - those were also deemed "Adventures." Let's not forget classics like Disneyland's Adventure Thru Inner Space, or more recent entries like Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Guests can ride Ariel's Undersea Adventure at another entire theme park adopting the word, Disney California Adventure. Disneyland attractions can also be experienced virtually (in a sense) while playing the Disneyland Adventures video game. The parks also spawned off (partially thanks to the Adventurer's Club at Walt Disney World) the Society of Explorers and Adventurers.

Magic

Going back to the Cruise Line ship names, we have the first in the fleet - the Disney Magic. That, paired with her sister ship, the Disney Wonder, made for quite a fun pun with those first ships - "The Magic and Wonder of Disney." The first go-to name for ship should help it come as no surprise that this is one of the main words for Disney titles and names.

When branching out with a new venture, whether it be an entry into the cruise industry, or the replacement for a long-running fan favorite nighttime parade at the parks (Light Magic), "Magic" is an easy first choice.

Want to change up a fireworks show and pull music festival style remixes above the skies of Disneyland, why not try Mickey Mix Magic. A new hip parade through the Happiest Place on Earth? Well Magic Happens, I guess. A projection show on the Chinese Theater of Disney's Hollywood Studios? Disney Movie Magic. A whole 25th anniversary for Walt Disney World? Make the theme (and theme song!) "Remember the Magic."

Outside of other nighttime shows (told ya!) like Disney Tales of Magic in Paris, or the former SpectroMagic at Walt Disney World, or smaller venue productions like "Drawn to the Magic" at Disney's California Adventure, you'll probably also see this word paired with others on this list.

Dream

We visit the last of our most commonly used Disney words with "Dream." Appropriate, since "Dream" was also the name of a new class of ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet when the third ship and the first of the Dream class arrived back in January of 2011. In fact, the special revue show aboard the first two ships almost foreshadowed the name, as itself was/is called "Disney Dreams."

Sure, one can say its because of the song, "Once Upon A Dream" in Sleeping Beauty or "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" in Cinderella. Later we got "I've Got A Dream" in Tangled, so it has spanned decades and generations. It has also become a bit of a go to in itself, injecting it in anything to give it that Disney flair that audiences might expect.

Disneyland's 50th anniversary lit up their nights (and for years after) with Remember...Dreams Come True, when the Tapestry of Nations at EPCOT needed a flair for the 100 Years of Magic celebration (hey, there's "Magic" again), they swapped not much else but the name, calling it Tapestry of Dreams. Similarly, the 50th anniversary parade at Disneyland could arguably be one of the best parades, but the most lazily titled - Parade of Dreams.

Recently, we also saw the debut of a new show at Disneyland Paris with Minnie's Dream Factory, and the long awaited return of a nighttime parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom with the full title, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away. Speaking of Magic Kingdom, we had a long-running stage show at Cinderella Castle Stage that was a fan favorite for quite some time. It wasn't a dance along with Mickey, or a sing along with Mickey, no. It was Dream Along with Mickey. This was, of course, after and during the long running Share A Dream Come True parade at the park, which itself became Disney Dreams Come True, and later Celebrate A Dream Come True. In Shanghai, guests can Ignite The Dream at night, as they can in Tokyo with their Electrical Parade, Dreamlights.

"Dream" is also one part of likely the only three-peat word title that was used in a nighttime spectacular at both Walt Disney World and at Disneyland Paris (for a short time), with the iconic Wishes: A Magical Gathering of Disney Dreams.

A Tier

Wish

We last left you with Wishes, with "Wish" being the third Disney word in that three-peat. Wish, especially in recent years, has been a big one. Once again, it debuted a new class of Disney Cruise Line ships. Originally called the Triton class, the debut ship of the new class was given the name Wish, marking the name of the new class that also contains the Disney Treasure, the Disney Destiny, and the upcoming Disney Believe. The ship arrived back in 2022. A year later, the entire Walt Disney Company celebrated its 100th anniversary with Walt Disney Animation Studios debuting a new film, Wish.

While "Wish" could be traced back all the way to the first full-length feature from the studio, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and a song in there - "I'm Wishing" - fans will likely point to Pinocchio (the second film) and its anthem, "When You Wish Upon A Star," which has been basically the Disney mantra ever since. The song even appears in the end credits in the aforementioned Wish.

Snow White also got a bit of a wish of her own in recent years, when her Scary Adventure at Disneyland got a bit of a redo, and was transformed into Snow White's Enchanted Wish.

To support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, there was also an album of covers of Disney songs that borrowed the name "Wishes" in 2005, and another similar title carried over to the Disney Fantasy, where they had a Broadway show "Disney Wishes" that followed three teens on the verge of graduating on an adventure through Disney stories remembering how to be a kid as they begin to grow up. The show was closed in 2019 to make way for an adaptation of Frozen aboard the ship.

Do you like blind box toys? Well check out Disney Wishables, a line of small, plush, toys that can be found at Disney Store and at Disney Parks.

Fantasy

We just mentioned the Disney Fantasy and a show featured onboard, but Fantasy itself is another one of our words. While others, like "Wish" or "Dream" might have trace elements that can go back to the early days of the company, Fantasy has spun off basically all on its own. Granted, a lot of those early stories were kept in Fantasyland at Disneyland, the word has been used frequently since.

Fireworks at the park, and later the Magic Kingdom, were always titled "Fantasy in the Sky" for decades. Even EPCOT's original nightttime spectaculars, despite being a park grounded in reality (at the time) were called "A New World Fantasy" or "Laserphonic Fantasy." Parades are a go-to for use of the word, with several variations of Flights of Fantasy globally, and the current Magic Kingdom daily procession, Festival of Fantasy.

Just adding the word gives things a decidedly Disney spin now. Celebrating the holidays at Disneyland? Check out A Christmas Fantasy Parade. Outside of being at Disneyland, I just know that parade is something Christmas and Disney. Same thing could be said for a fountain show that was housed at the Disneyland Hotel long ago, with Fantasy Waters.

New Expansions at Tokyo DisneySea - a park once designed to have few pre-existing characters to appeal to an older audience when it opened back in 2002 - got a full injection of animated IP with the new Fantasy Springs. While we're in Tokyo, let's talk about how Tokyo Disneyland LOVES the word "Fantasy" with numerous offerings in their history, including Starlight Fantasy, Stardust Fantasy, Fantasy on Parade, and more.

Disneyland has used it frequently, dating back to Circus Fantasy at the park, and even the replacement for the Carnation Plaza Gardens in the early 2010s with Fantasy Faire.

B Tier

Enchant

You may have noticed Enchant or Enchantment a number of times already, notably with the redesign of the Fantasyland classic, Snow White's Enchanted Wish. You may also think back to old marketing brochures and materials for Disney Parks celebrating, saying the destinations are a place of enchantment. In fact, that could be why they named the fireworks show for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World at Magic Kingdom, simply "Disney Enchantment." While the show itself was poorly received, with fans clamoring for a return of Happily Ever After, the use of the word still stands.

Out in Paris, park guests can enjoy one of the numerous walk-through experiences of the park as they go through the story of Aladdin in Le Passage Enchante d'Aladdin - or Aladdin's Enchanted Passage. Thinking back, guests of the Walt Disney World Pirate and Princess Parties (remember those!?) would have a parade just for them with the Enchanted Adventures parade.

Want to head to the place where birds sing words and the flowers croon? Head to the Enchanted Tiki Room. Disney Enchanted Tales was a mobile game for a while, featuring characters from hit films. Not to be confused with Enchanted Tales with Belle at the Magic Kingdom, taking guests into the world of Beauty and the Beast. The already mentioned Disney Dreams show aboard the Magic and Wonder feature a full title of Disney Dreams: An Enchanted Classic.

Shanghai Disneyland's Castle, not named after a single princess, is known as the Enchanted Storybook Castle. When Disneyland tried to adapt Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs into a stage musical back in 2004, it wasn't just Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it was Snow White: An Enchanting Musical. And let's not forget that smash hit film that spawned off a Disney+ sequel, Enchanted.

While not a ship name officially, we wouldn't be surprised if a form of this word became a new ship name - or even the upcoming new class.

Believe

The newly announced name of the newest Disney ship also falls into the list. Don't get completely confused though, considering a stage show called Disney's Believe is already aboard the Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic. In it, we follow a scientist who needs to believe in magic again and spend more time with his daughter, Sophia.

That, however, isn't the only use of the word "believe" in Disney items. Breaking away from Fantasy in the Sky in the early 00's, Disneyland ventured out and named a new fireworks show, Believe...There's Magic In The Stars, and a special holiday version (that still runs to this day), Believe...In Holiday Magic. Guests in Tokyo DisneySea can check out Believe! Sea of Dreams.

Looking at the Disney Wish, and what came surrounding that, we anticipate that a number of new items with "Believe" will start to pepper themselves in the coming years as a sort of subconscious synergy.

C Tier

Wonder

Wonder, again, the second ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, isn't as prominent but is still an oft-used go-to word. One of which, we're still waiting on. Years ago we were promised the first seamless Circle-Vision 360 film at EPCOT, Wondrous China. It still has yet to open, but is also a spiritual successor to the opening day attraction at the park - Wonders of China. Still throwing back to old EPCOT, how do we make a health and fitness pavilion at the Disney park? Well, its the Wonders of Life of course. The same could be said for a show focused on birds at Disney's Animal Kingdom, with Flights of Wonder.

We see the word in its Wondrous form again as we head to Disneyland for their fireworks spectacular Wondrous Journeys, featuring the anthem "It's Wondrous," which originally debuted for the park's celebration during the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, itself called 100 Years of Wonder.

This could potentially open up a whole other can of word usage, but I would like to point out the hit song from the 2007 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Meet The Robinsons, "Little Wonders." While on the topic, there's also the Sleeping Beauty favorite, "I Wonder."

There are of course more obvious usages of the word, like the long-time programming block The Wonderful World of Disney. Similarly, guests can gather around the Chinese Theater at Disney's Hollywood Studios each night for The Wonderful World of Animation, in addition to four different specials based on each season, The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse, and others.

I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention an NBC programming block, and the original (though abandoned) name of a nighttime spectacular at Disney's California Adventure, Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color.

Forever

While not quite a go-to, the word "Forever" has made a number of appearances - especially in the wake of the phenomenon that was Frozen, and the presence of a song called "For the First Time in Forever." In fact, that became the title of a show that appeared in the aftermath of the film's release (and still exists in some places), For The First Time In Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.

However, I'm mostly thinking of Nighttime Spectaculars once again, and thinking of the one that took over the nightsky above Disneyland Park during their 60th anniversary celebration, Disneyland Forever - which admittedly had more to do with recent film releases (including Frozen) than it did with Disneyland.

EPCOT took a page out of that book and when they needed an interim show between the fan-favorite Illuminations: Reflections of Earth and the highly-anticipated but eventually much-maligned Harmonious, they celebrated the history of the park while ushering in a new era with EPCOT Forever.

For Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort, Main Street USA and the rest of the park came to life with favorite stories from the animation studio with Together Forever: A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular.

D Tier

Imagine

Outside of calling the entire division that develops Disney Parks, "Imagineers," Disney is no stranger to the word "Imagine" as well. As Believe...There's Magic in the Stars ended its run in 2004, we got another ellipsis show before the ultimate ellipsis show (Remember...Dreams Come True) with Imagine...A Fantasy in the Sky, calling back to the original Disneyland Fireworks show name.

We could also reference the countless uses of "Imagination," especially at EPCOT, but the really only special use of that word in a Disney setting was the play on both Imagine and Nations in ImagiNations at Disneyland Paris.

The legend also goes that we have the name of the classic nighttime spectacular of several Disney parks, Fantasmic!, simply because Disney could not trademark the word "Imagination," hence why the theme song features the word so much.

While there may not be a ton of this word in play, especially in the parks and show settings, we would not be surprised if this was also an eventual ship name for the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

What words did we miss? What are your go-to Disney buzzwords?