Dress Up Your Own Social Posts With New Assets Celebrating Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
While we like the selections now, hopefully more will be added in the coming weeks featuring more Disneyland fun.
Disneyland and Disney Parks Blog have launched a new page full of fun assets that those visiting the park during the 70th Anniversary celebrations can use on their own social media posts. .
What’s Happening:
- Just because we celebrated the actual 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park last week doesn’t mean the 70th fun has to stop!
- In fact, the official 70th Celebration, inviting guests to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort, will continue well into next year.
- As such, fans are invited to a new hub on the Disney Parks Blog that has numerous fun stickers and frames that fans can use to decorate their social media posts while at the park for the festivities.
- Each of the frames features different Disneyland Iconography and/or characters in their 70th costumes. Namely Mickey Mouse who appears in a number of the frames.
- One frame is also brightly colored and features Stitch with a ukulele, with only the Disneyland 70th logo next to him, not appearing in any special costume or anything, making him stand out a bit amongst the others options which also feature park attractions or more Disneyland-specific fun.
- Also for stories, this Hub features downloadable stickers to accentuate any posts you might be making from the park during the festivities. These are more to match the visual aesthetics of the celebration, with stars, diamonds, and even faux-tape sporting the colors of the celebration, but some characters are also included in the collection.
- Fans can find Mickey and Donald, but also visuals like Churros and Mickey Ice Cream, as well as the 70th logo.
- Frankly, the selection right now is a bit sparse, but hopefully more will be added to this hub soon, and can likely be used again during later special events at the resort.
