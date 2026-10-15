Photos: Two Ticket Booths Remain as Construction In and Around Disneyland's Esplanade Continues

Work continues in the Esplanade at the Disneyland Resort, connecting the original Disneyland Park with Disney California Adventure. Since the resort expanded back in 2001, this wide expanse not only served as the entrance to the two parks and Downtown Disney, but was also home to numerous ticket booths on either side - Downtown Disney or the eastern Harbor Blvd. entrance.

A lot of those ticket booths have disappeared in recent weeks and months as construction on not only the future Porto's location continues, but also as the new Eastern Gateway project starts to take shape.

As the Eastern Gateway project takes shape, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort from this entrance will also notice a new security checkpoint taking shape - just beyond the original - with the framework installed and awaiting on a new canopy.

Now, only two of the Esplanade ticket booths remain, closer to the Downtown Disney side of the Esplanade.

To plan your visit to the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your needs when getting to the Happiest Place on Earth!