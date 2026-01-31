Disney Parks Fashion: New Tees Arrive Celebrating Classic Disneyland Attractions
Celebrate Happy and History!
Disneyland has dropped new shirts honoring opening day attractions, perfect for the biggest Disney Parks fans.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place stopped by Merlin’s Marvelous Miscellany to check out a new lineup of attraction apparel.
- The Fantasyland retail location recently dropped a lineup of T-shirts inspired by opening day attractions of the first Disney Park.
- As Disneyland celebrates 70 years of magical memories, now is the perfect time to pick up some merchandise to honor some of the park’s most iconic experiences.
- Each shirt features a vintage design against a muted-colored shirt.
- Each shirt runs for $32.99 or $29.99 each when you buy two.
- Let’s take a look at the designs.
Peter Pan’s Flight
Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
Mark Twain River Boat
Autopia
Disneyland 70th:
- 2025 marked a landmark 70 years of the Disneyland Resort, which arrived with the massive Celebrate Happy festivities.
- Kicking off on May 16th, 2025, the Disneyland 70th celebration brought in exciting entertainment offerings, decorations, themed food, merchandise, and magic.
- As we roll into 2026, guests will still have until mid-August to jump into the 70th anniversary festivities, including World of Color Happiness! and the “it’s a small world” projection show Tapestry of Happiness.
- The last day for Disneyland Resort guests to Celebrate Happy during the 70th anniversary celebration will be. August 9th, 2026.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth for one more 70th Anniversary hurrah, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- New Bricks! Downtown Disney's LEGO Store Debuts Added Castle to "Sleeping Beauty" Display
- Photos: A Peek Inside the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend's Health & Fitness Expo
- Celebrate Soulfully at the Disneyland Resort This February with the Return of Celebrate Gospel, a New Heritage Trail, and Delicious Black Cuisine
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com