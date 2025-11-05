Holiday Upcharge: Disneyland Paris Announces New Premium Parade Viewing
Learn how you can score premium and stress-free parade viewing.
Guests visiting Disneyland Paris this holiday season can guarantee fantastic Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade viewing with a brand new premium offering.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is upping their game this holiday season by offering guests an easier way to enjoy the Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade.
- While the popular entertainment offering will remain free viewing, a new dedicated area near the Plaza Gardens Restaurant will allow guests to prebook viewing.
- The new area will offer a perfect view of the parade, but it does come at a cost.
- Facing Central Plaza, each ticket for the viewing area will start at 21 Euros a person, with no discounts available.
- Unlike Walt Disney World’s premium viewing experience, which are admittedly much pricier, there isn’t a dessert party incentive to book this experience.
- It is purely a premium viewing area.
- The new viewing area will open alongside the parade’s seasonal debut on November 8th.
- Guests interested in booking the viewing experience will be able to purchase the upgrade on the Disneyland Paris mobile app.
Post Holiday Debuts:
- Shortly after the end of the holiday season at Disneyland Paris, two returning/reimagined entertainment offerings will begin performances.
- Both starting on February 7th, Walt Disney Studios Parks’ Minnie’s Dream Factory and Disneyland Paris’ A Million Splashes of Colour will begin delighting guests.
- Minnie’s Dream Factory will see Minnie lead Daisy, Donald, and Chip ‘n’ Dale through a musical adventure at Studio D.
- At Disneyland Paris, the A Million Splashes of Colour is returning to delight guests in a daylight celebration of Disney and Pixar characters.
- Guests will be able to enjoy musical performances by fan-favorite characters Mickey, Timon, Joy, Mirabel, and more.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Spooky Season 2026: Disneyland Paris Announces Dates for Next Year's Disney Halloween Festival
- Peggy Carter Actress Hayley Atwell Visits Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris
- Say “Au Revoir” to Walt Disney Studios Park With Exclusive Farewell Merchandise
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com