Holiday Upcharge: Disneyland Paris Announces New Premium Parade Viewing

Learn how you can score premium and stress-free parade viewing.

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris this holiday season can guarantee fantastic Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade viewing with a brand new premium offering.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is upping their game this holiday season by offering guests an easier way to enjoy the Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade.

While the popular entertainment offering will remain free viewing, a new dedicated area near the Plaza Gardens Restaurant will allow guests to prebook viewing.

The new area will offer a perfect view of the parade, but it does come at a cost.

Facing Central Plaza, each ticket for the viewing area will start at 21 Euros a person, with no discounts available.

Unlike Walt Disney World’s premium viewing experience, which are admittedly much pricier, there isn’t a dessert party incentive to book this experience.

It is purely a premium viewing area.

The new viewing area will open alongside the parade’s seasonal debut on November 8th.

Guests interested in booking the viewing experience will be able to purchase the upgrade on the Disneyland Paris mobile app.

Post Holiday Debuts:

Shortly after the end of the holiday season at Disneyland Paris, two returning/reimagined entertainment offerings will begin performances.

Both starting on February 7th, Walt Disney Studios Parks’ Minnie’s Dream Factory and Disneyland Paris’ A Million Splashes of Colour will begin delighting guests.

Minnie’s Dream Factory will see Minnie lead Daisy, Donald, and Chip ‘n’ Dale through a musical adventure at Studio D.

At Disneyland Paris, the A Million Splashes of Colour is returning to delight guests in a daylight celebration of Disney and Pixar characters.

Guests will be able to enjoy musical performances by fan-favorite characters Mickey, Timon, Joy, Mirabel, and more.

