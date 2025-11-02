Spooky Season 2026: Disneyland Paris Announces Dates for Next Year's Disney Halloween Festival

While Halloween season has officially come to a close, Disneyland Paris has revealed all of their spooky season celebration dates for 2026.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has shared on Instagram a sweet adieu to 2025’s Disney Halloween Festival.

But the goodbye was more of a “see you real soon” as the resort announced the dates of their 2026 spooktacular festivities.

In 2026, fans visiting the resort between September 26 and November 1 will be able to jump into the tricks and treats of the Halloween season.

This year’s Disney Halloween Festival was a hit, with new experiences and plenty of decor.

In Frontierland, the Unlucky Nugget brought fans into a dining experience and expanded the lore of the incredibly popular Phantom Manor attraction.

Beyond that, guests were able to enjoy incredible entertainment, meet and greets, and more.

Laughing Place’s Tony Betti recently checked out the Disney Halloween Festival, which also happened to be his first trip to the France resort.

Make sure you check out his live blog from the festivities as well as a first-timer review of his time at Disneyland Paris.

