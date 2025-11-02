Spooky Season 2026: Disneyland Paris Announces Dates for Next Year's Disney Halloween Festival
Start planning your frightening festivities now!
While Halloween season has officially come to a close, Disneyland Paris has revealed all of their spooky season celebration dates for 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has shared on Instagram a sweet adieu to 2025’s Disney Halloween Festival.
- But the goodbye was more of a “see you real soon” as the resort announced the dates of their 2026 spooktacular festivities.
- In 2026, fans visiting the resort between September 26 and November 1 will be able to jump into the tricks and treats of the Halloween season.
- This year’s Disney Halloween Festival was a hit, with new experiences and plenty of decor.
- In Frontierland, the Unlucky Nugget brought fans into a dining experience and expanded the lore of the incredibly popular Phantom Manor attraction.
- Beyond that, guests were able to enjoy incredible entertainment, meet and greets, and more.
- Laughing Place’s Tony Betti recently checked out the Disney Halloween Festival, which also happened to be his first trip to the France resort.
- Make sure you check out his live blog from the festivities as well as a first-timer review of his time at Disneyland Paris.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
- Peggy Carter Actress Hayley Atwell Visits Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris
- TEA’s 2024 Theme Index Report Sees Disney Parks Top the List as Stable Growth Returns
- Say “Au Revoir” to Walt Disney Studios Park With Exclusive Farewell Merchandise
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com