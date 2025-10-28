Peggy Carter Actress Hayley Atwell Visits Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris
Do as Peggy says!
Face front, true believers! MCU actress Hayley Atwell had the opportunity to visit Peggy Carter's office at Disneyland Paris's Avengers Campus, and Disney Parks has shared a couple of photos from her "secret mission" there.
What's happening:
- Actress Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), who plays Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, paid a visit to Avengers Campus in the Walt Disney Studios theme park-- soon to be renamed as Disney Adventure World-- at Disneyland Paris.
- During her visit, Atwell had the opportunity to sit at Peggy Carter's desk and check out some photos of herself playing the character on the wall.
- Two photos of this "secret mission" were shared to the official Disney Parks Instagram feed.
- In addition to The First Avenger, Hayley Atwell has also played Peggy Carter in Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Endgame, and her own ABC series Agent Carter. She also popped up as an alternate-universe version of the character known as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and the What If...? animated series on Disney+.
More Avengers Campus News:
- Actor Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in the MCU, recently visited the Disneyland version of the land.
- A new "Avengers Assemble" superhero character moment is also taking place at Disney California Adventure.
- Speaking of DCA, that park's version of Avengers Campus is currently undergoing a major expansion.
