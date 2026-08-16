Disneyland Paris Ready to Debut New Daily Parade in 2028
Disney Stars on Parade has been running at the park since 2017
Disneyland Paris is getting ready to debut a brand new daytime parade, marking the first new daily parade at the park since 2017.
What's Happening:
- A daily afternoon parade has long been a staple of the Disney Parks around the world since the very beginning with Disneyland Park's grand opening over 70 years ago.
- There have been many variations and iterations of daily parades at the parks around the globe, including some classic offerings at Disneyland Paris.
- For the first time since 2017, Disneyland Paris will unveil a stunning new daytime parade, unique to the park, which will become a new anchor of the daytime entertainment offering at the park.
- Led by Mickey Mouse and his pals, this daily parade will honor the timeless Disney magic and the power of dreams with elegant, state-of-the art new floats welcoming beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios films such as the Genie and Jasmine from Aladdin, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog and Rapunzel from Tangled , as well as friends like Miguel from Pixar’s Coco.
- The brand new parade required more than 10,000 hours of research and technical development, nearly 225 sketches of costumes, wigs, and makeup to bring the stories to life.
- Additional details are expected in the future. The new parade is set to debut at the park in 2028.
What They're Saying:
- Dana Harrel, Vice President Entertainment at Disneyland Paris: "Parades are part of the DNA of a Disney Park, and this one raises the bar. From the float designs and costumes to the music, every element has been carefully crafted with passion and a lot of heart. What excites me most is how creativity speaks across generations: timeless stories that both parents and kids will adore. We’re confident it will be a magical celebration that will captivate guests of all ages."
The Current Parade:
- Since 2017, the streets of Disneyland Paris have come to life each afternoon with Disney Stars on Parade, an elaborate production that helped the park celebrate their 25th anniversary.
- The parade is opened by Mickey Mouse and his friends in steampunk-inspired costumes aboard a steampunk-inspired flying machine, and followed by a series of floats featuring favorite characters on a number of circus-style contraptions.
- For example, the aliens from Toy Story are on a giant tumbling wheel, while characters from the film surround the unit. Later in the parade, Peter Pan and Captain Hook are featured in a unit that also features a giant swinging ship.
- You can check out the parade in our video from 2025 below.
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