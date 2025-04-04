Multi-Car Fire Breaks Out at Disneyland Resort Parking Structure

The fire started at one car before spreading to others.
A fire has been extinguished at the Pixar Pals Parking Structure at the Disneyland Resort, involving a number of cars that have caught fire in the garage.

  • Several reports indicate that a number of cars caught fire early this morning (Friday) in one of the parking garages of the Disneyland Resort.
  • The fires were initially reported just before 10:00 AM PT at the Pixar Pals parking structure, when a Toyota RAV4 went up in flames, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.
  • From there, the fire then spread to at least three other cars according to the fire department. The fire was quickly extinguished once the fire department arrived on scene.
  • At this time, no injuries have been reported and it is unclear what caused the initial fire.
  • As this is a developing story, more details are expected but as yet unavailable. Check back for additional updates, should more come from this story.

  • This is the second story in only a few days coming from the Pixar Pals parking structure at the Disneyland Resort. Late last month, a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came to an end when the driver pulled into the parking structure hoping to evade the police.
  • This resulted in the hours-long closing of the structure in the late evening while police searched for at least one (but up to four) potential suspects.
