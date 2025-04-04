Multi-Car Fire Breaks Out at Disneyland Resort Parking Structure

The fire started at one car before spreading to others.

A fire has been extinguished at the Pixar Pals Parking Structure at the Disneyland Resort, involving a number of cars that have caught fire in the garage.

What’s Happening:

Several reports indicate that a number of cars caught fire early this morning (Friday) in one of the parking garages of the Disneyland Resort.

The fires were initially reported just before 10:00 AM PT at the Pixar Pals parking structure, when a Toyota RAV4 went up in flames, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

From there, the fire then spread to at least three other cars according to the fire department. The fire was quickly extinguished once the fire department arrived on scene.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and it is unclear what caused the initial fire.

As this is a developing story, more details are expected but as yet unavailable. Check back for additional updates, should more come from this story.