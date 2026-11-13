Photos: Disneyland Resort Holiday Merchandise 2026

Take a look at the Mickey Mouse & Family Christmas, Holiday Pastel, Vintage Holiday, and Hanukkah collections, plus new toys and gifts.

The holiday season has officially arrived at the Disneyland Resort, and along with festive decorations, seasonal entertainment, and holiday treats, there's plenty of new merchandise to get guests into the spirit of the season!

We got a look at the latest holiday collections hitting the resort, including festive apparel, accessories, collectibles, toys, plush, and even some new Batuu Buddies that would make great gifts for the Disney fans on your holiday shopping list.

This year's merchandise lineup offers something for just about everyone, whether you're looking for classic Mickey Mouse holiday style, something a little more colorful and contemporary, or a nostalgic design inspired by Christmas of the past. Some of the collections include the Mickey Mouse & Family Christmas Collection, Holiday Pastel Collection, Vintage Holiday Collection, and a selection of Hanukkah merchandise.

The Mickey Mouse & Family Christmas Collection brings the familiar Disney characters into the holiday season with festive designs featuring Mickey, Minnie, and friends.

This collection is a great choice for guests who love traditional Disney holiday merchandise, with pieces that bring a little extra character magic to the season. From apparel to accessories, these designs make it easy to show off your Disney Parks holiday spirit long after your visit.

For something with a softer, more playful look, the Holiday Pastel Collection offers a colorful alternative to traditional Christmas merchandise.

Featuring a pastel-inspired holiday aesthetic, the collection adds a fresh look to seasonal Disney style and is perfect for guests who prefer lighter colors and a more whimsical approach to their holiday wardrobe.

Disney is also celebrating the Festival of Lights with Hanukkah merchandise. These items offer guests another way to incorporate Disney magic into their holiday celebrations, expanding this year's seasonal shopping selection beyond Christmas-themed designs.

Fans of vintage-inspired Disney style will want to check out the Vintage Holiday Collection. With nostalgic holiday designs, this collection taps into the timeless appeal of Disney icons and classic Christmas imagery.

It's a perfect option for guests who love retro-inspired merchandise and want something a little different from the traditional holiday collections.

Of course, holiday shopping at the Disneyland Resort isn't just about apparel and accessories. We also spotted a variety of toys, plush, and other gift-worthy items throughout the resort. These finds are great options for younger Disney fans, collectors, or anyone looking to bring home a little extra magic for someone special.

One particularly fun addition to the merchandise selection is a new assortment of Batuu Buddies. These character-inspired companions make for unique gifts for Star Wars fans and add a little galactic flair to the holiday shopping lineup. Whether you're shopping for a young Padawan or a longtime fan of the galaxy far, far away, these are worth adding to your holiday wish list.

With so many collections and gift ideas to explore, the Disneyland Resort is giving guests plenty of opportunities to find something special this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for yourself, picking up gifts for friends and family, or searching for a souvenir to remember your holiday visit, there's a festive selection waiting to be discovered.

The holiday season runs at the Disneyland Resort through January 6, 2027, so there's plenty of time to enjoy the seasonal offerings and browse the merchandise during a visit. Be sure to keep an eye out for these collections and more as you explore the parks and resort shopping locations!

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