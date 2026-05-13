Disneyland Resort Offers Limited-Time Weekday Night Hotel Discounts for Kids' Rule Summer

Sunday through Thursday night is your time to save!

Disneyland Resort's Kids Rule Summer promotion is getting ready to kick off, and with it comes a newly announced limited-time discount on the resort's three hotels during weeknight stays. Read below for further details.

What's happening:

  • Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California is offering a new, limited-time hotel discount, which is now on sale.
  • For stays on Sundays through Thursday nights between May 22 and September 7, guests can save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types at the Disneyland Hotel (including The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel) and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Or save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types at the Pixar Place Hotel.
  • Don't forget that the $50 Kids' Summer Ticket offer is in effect for the same range of dates.

  • As always, Laughing Place recommends MEI-Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney vacation planning needs.

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino