Disneyland Resort Offers Limited-Time Weekday Night Hotel Discounts for Kids' Rule Summer

Sunday through Thursday night is your time to save!

Disneyland Resort's Kids Rule Summer promotion is getting ready to kick off, and with it comes a newly announced limited-time discount on the resort's three hotels during weeknight stays. Read below for further details.

What's happening:

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California is offering a new, limited-time hotel discount, which is now on sale.

For stays on Sundays through Thursday nights between May 22 and September 7 , guests can save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types at the Disneyland Hotel (including The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel) and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Or save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types at the Pixar Place Hotel.

, guests can save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types at the Disneyland Hotel (including The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel) and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Or save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types at the Pixar Place Hotel. Don't forget that the $50 Kids' Summer Ticket offer is in effect for the same range of dates.

As always, Laughing Place recommends MEI-Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney vacation planning needs.

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning

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