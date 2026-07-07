Disneyland Resort Celebrates Retirement of Benny the Security Dog

I have to wonder how many times I've been sniffed by Benny.

Who's a good boy? Apparently, the answer is Benny the security dog, who is retiring from his role after bringing smiles to guests and his fellow Disneyland Resort cast members for nearly seven years.

What's happening:

Disneyland Resort is celebrating the retirement of Benny the security dog via a post on the Disney Parks Blog today.

A retirement party was held at the resort as a send-off for the beloved pooch, during which he was tested for his (fake) substance-sniffing abilities one last time, and gifted with new tennis balls.

Benny has worked as a security cast member at Disneyland Resort for over six years, beginning his career in 2019. Upon retirement, he is being permanently adopted by his K9 handler, Kevin, who plans to take Benny on hikes and to the beach.

Kevin will also be training another new security dog, who will then be added to the roster of K9 cast members at the resort.

There are currently a total of 28 security dogs on staff at the Disneyland Resort. Like the human cast members, the dogs each receive a name tag and an ID badge.

What they're saying:

K9 Handler Kevin: "He’s a great dog. Very friendly, never gets aggressive, never barks at other dogs. Could be a biased opinion, but he’s one of the best dogs."

"He’s a great dog. Very friendly, never gets aggressive, never barks at other dogs. Could be a biased opinion, but he’s one of the best dogs." "He’s always smiling, he’s always happy. When he’s in a great mood, he gets you in a great mood. A lot of people come in and are like, ‘Oh, look at that dog, he’s smiling.’ He just always brings the room up."

"We were taking him around, and he’s just happy running around, even though he’s about to be nine years old. I feel like he made my job as a handler easy. Didn’t have to worry about him reacting to other dogs. I didn’t have to worry about him trying to go for squirrels. He was always on point. He sees horses, other animals, and he doesn’t really care. He’s like, ‘Just do his job.’"

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