Photos: Snow Returns to Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle as Holiday Season Prep Begins

Happy, snowy Halloween!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on top of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, as snow decoration returns to the iconic structure.

Obviously there's still plenty of Halloween-theming still filling the park, along with all of the Disneyland Resort, but with just a couple of weeks left before Halloween itself, a major sign of what's to come can be found at the castle, prior to the official kickoff of holiday celebrations in mid-November.

The snow-capped towers can be spotted from all angles...

...including on the backside of the castle, at the Fantasyland stores.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort wraps up on October 31, with Holidays at the Disneyland Resort then officially running from November 13, 2026, through January 6, 2027.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber