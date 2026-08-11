Disney's Animal Kingdom Celebrated A Hippo's Birthday With An Amazing Feast

Hopefully we all eat this well on our birthday.

Walt Disney World always goes out of its way to make special experiences for guests, but that is no less true for the animals of Disney's Animal Kingdom. A very special hippo celebrated her birthday recently and she was given a very special birthday meal.

What's Happening:

The official Animals at Disney Instagram account shared a video of the birthday celebration for Greta, a Hippo at Disney's Animal Kingdom, seen above at age two, who is now five years old.

The park's nutrition team put together a pretty impressive bowl of food that looks like an Italian feast, but is actually made up of things more appropriate to a hippopotamus diet.

Greta is a native of Disney's Animal Kingdom. She's the daughter of Tuma, a Nile Hippopotamus who has called Disney's Animal Kingdom home for the entire time it has been open.

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