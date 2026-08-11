Disney's Animal Kingdom Celebrated A Hippo's Birthday With An Amazing Feast

Hopefully we all eat this well on our birthday.
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Walt Disney World always goes out of its way to make special experiences for guests, but that is no less true for the animals of Disney's Animal Kingdom. A very special hippo celebrated her birthday recently and she was given a very special birthday meal.

What's Happening:

  • The official Animals at Disney Instagram account shared a video of the birthday celebration for Greta, a Hippo at Disney's Animal Kingdom, seen above at age two, who is now five years old.
  • The park's nutrition team put together a pretty impressive bowl of food that looks like an Italian feast, but is actually made up of things more appropriate to a hippopotamus diet.

  • Greta is a native of Disney's Animal Kingdom. She's the daughter of Tuma, a Nile Hippopotamus who has called Disney's Animal Kingdom home for the entire time it has been open.

More Disney Animal News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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