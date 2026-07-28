The Seas at EPCOT Has Welcomed a First-Of-Its-Kind Fish

Welcome the newest EPCOT fan.
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EPCOT has brought a brand new fish to The Seas with Nemo and Friends that it has never had before.

What's Happening:

  • It's usually Disney's Animal Kingdom that makes announcements of new additions to the family, but today it's EPCOT.
  • This afternoon the Disney Parks Twitter account introduced Toa, a Napoleon Wrasse, indigenous to the Indo-Pacific region, which is endangered in the wild.
  • This is the first fish of this type to make its home at The Seas with Nemo and Friends, giving visitors a unique opportunity to see this endangered fish and learn about it.
  • The hope is the fish will help guests learn about the importance of the world's coral reefs, as the Napoleon Wrasse eats a sea star known to damage the reefs.
  • Check out this massive fish in the video below.

More EPCOT News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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