The Seas at EPCOT Has Welcomed a First-Of-Its-Kind Fish
Welcome the newest EPCOT fan.
EPCOT has brought a brand new fish to The Seas with Nemo and Friends that it has never had before.
What's Happening:
- It's usually Disney's Animal Kingdom that makes announcements of new additions to the family, but today it's EPCOT.
- This afternoon the Disney Parks Twitter account introduced Toa, a Napoleon Wrasse, indigenous to the Indo-Pacific region, which is endangered in the wild.
- This is the first fish of this type to make its home at The Seas with Nemo and Friends, giving visitors a unique opportunity to see this endangered fish and learn about it.
- The hope is the fish will help guests learn about the importance of the world's coral reefs, as the Napoleon Wrasse eats a sea star known to damage the reefs.
- Check out this massive fish in the video below.
More EPCOT News:
- Catherine Laga'aia star of the live-action Moana recently visited EPCOT ahread of the film's release.
- Fans of the new(ish) GEO-82 lounge now no longer need reservations as a walk up list is now available.
- EPCOT fans think the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney fan Event may be getting ready to make a major attraction announcement.