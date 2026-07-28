The Seas at EPCOT Has Welcomed a First-Of-Its-Kind Fish

Welcome the newest EPCOT fan.

EPCOT has brought a brand new fish to The Seas with Nemo and Friends that it has never had before.

What's Happening:

It's usually Disney's Animal Kingdom that makes announcements of new additions to the family, but today it's EPCOT.

This afternoon the Disney Parks Twitter account introduced Toa, a Napoleon Wrasse, indigenous to the Indo-Pacific region, which is endangered in the wild.

This is the first fish of this type to make its home at The Seas with Nemo and Friends, giving visitors a unique opportunity to see this endangered fish and learn about it.

The hope is the fish will help guests learn about the importance of the world's coral reefs, as the Napoleon Wrasse eats a sea star known to damage the reefs.

Check out this massive fish in the video below.

A Napoleon Wrasse has entered the habitat at #EPCOT 🐟 pic.twitter.com/YHGQAsCvdL — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 28, 2026

More EPCOT News: