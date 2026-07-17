EPCOT Fans Think One Iconic Ride May Be In Line For An Update (And This Time They Might Even Be Right)

Theme park fans in general, and Disney Parks fans more specifically, have something of a reputation for getting really upset when attractions close. This reputation isn’t without a basis in reality. Every attraction is somebody’s favorite, and even when it comes to the rides and shows that aren’t universally beloved, there’s an element of nostalgia attached to their simply existing.

That said, there have been a handful of attractions over the years that nobody lost much sleep over when we learned they were going away. The recent announcement that Fast & Furious: Supercharged will close in August has not resulted in a Change.org petition to keep it open, is what I'm saying.



If there is one ride at Walt Disney World that falls into this category, it may be Journey into Imagination with Figment. While Figment is an absolutely beloved character, there is a widespread feeling that he has been done a bit dirty at EPCOT, so much so that every time updates to Disney World are discussed, fans wonder if this will be the year that Journey into Imagination gets updated (read: fixed). With D23: The Ultimate Fan Event on the horizon, that talk has started up once again, and it has to be said that, unlike in previous years, this time, there’s some actual evidence that such an announcement might actually happen.

While many reading this are probably quite familiar with the story, to sum it up for those who are not: In early 1983, Journey into Imagination opened at EPCOT. The dark ride introduced two original characters, Dreamfinder and his little purple dragon sidekick, Figment. The attraction was generally liked, and the two characters were big hits.

In the late '90s, it was time for a refresh of the ride, and in 1999, EPCOT opened Journey Into Your Imagination. The ride got a major overhaul, but most important to fans, Dreamfinder was gone, replaced by a new character played by Monty Python alum Eric Idle. Figment was technically there, but he only appeared in brief cameos.

It was so clear that the new version of the ride was unpopular that it lasted only two years. It closed again and, in the summer of 2002, reopened as Journey into Your Imagination with Figment. The core of the previous iteration remained, but Figment was given a more prominent role. The consensus is that With Figment was an improvement over what had been there, but still wasn’t as good as the original version of the ride.

While Figment has remained an important part of EPCOT, many fans still lament the loss of Dreamfinder and would love to see the attraction updated once again to more closely resemble its original version. It seems like whenever the big D23 show comes along, there is talk of Journey Into Imagination being updated. Sometimes there are “rumors” of an update; sometimes it’s just wishful thinking. You can set your watch by it, it’s happening again, but this time at least, there is some fuel for this particular fire.



First and foremost, Journey Into Imagination with Figment is nearly 25 years old. The current version of the ride is significantly older than the original one that everybody loved. As such, it is likely to be updated sooner rather than later.



And Disney certainly hasn’t forgotten Figment. He gets lots of merch. He takes pictures with guests. The most recent season of the How NOT to Draw shorts on Disney+ included an episode dedicated to Figment, with Neil Patrick Harris appearing as the animator/narrator. While the fact that Figment was included may not be noteworthy on its own, the episode does play a part in what follows.



In March, during the Q&A portion of the Walt Disney Company Annual Shareholders Meeting, the last question to new CEO Josh D’Amaro was about Figment and his potential future. Since these questions were clearly curated ahead of time, this was a question that Disney wanted to address, and while D’Amaro did not announce anything, he did reference the short and Neil Patrick Harris' part in it. He also said that Disney was “always exploring new ways for guests to engage with Figment.”

Cut to now, and we’re only a few weeks away from the Disney Experiences Showcase, which will be hosted by, wait for it, Neil Patrick Harris. It’s been suggested his inclusion is no accident and that part of the reason he’ll be there could be to reveal an update to the attraction, one that he might even be part of (the new Dreamfinder, perhaps?).

To be clear, the fact that Neil Patrick Harris is hosting the show is not evidence that he’ll be part of any upcoming Disney Parks attraction, let alone a Figment update. The Experiences Showcase two years ago included plenty of celebrity appearances, including another former host of the Oscars, Billy Crystal, revealing future plans. Even if the update was announced, NPH could have made an appearance without actually hosting.



It is an interesting coincidence however. And while coincidences happen, they should always be questioned. Of course, I've been waiting for news of an update for this ride for years with nothing to show for it. I don't want to believe its true for fear of being burned yet again.

Is there any evidence that might lead one to believe that something is brewing for our friend Figment? Absolutely. Is that evidence at all conclusive? No, it is not. Having said that, I’ll be sitting at the Honda Center next month, wondering if I’m about to hear about a Figment update. I’m not convinced, but I am absolutely curious.