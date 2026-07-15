Universal Orlando Adjusts Permanent Closure of "Fast & Furious - Supercharged" from 2027 to Next Month
We knew it was closing, now its just closing sooner.
A big update from Universal Orlando Resort, pushing forward the permanent closure of Fast & Furious - Supercharged.
What's Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort has revealed that their attraction, Fast & Furious - Supercharged, will be closing next month at Universal Studios Florida.
- The closing date was shared via the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder social channels, where it was largely met with cheers as opposed to jeers, as the attraction based on the billion-dollar franchise of films has been much maligned since its debut back in 2018.
- When the park first announced the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster would be coming to the park, we learned that the current iteration would inevitably close alongside the opening of the new coaster in 2027. Now, that closing date has been pushed into this year, closing next month.
- Since it opened in 2018, guests have boarded a "party bus," heading to a party thrown by key characters from The Fast and the Furious films, including Tej (Ludacris), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Dom (Vin Diesel), Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). The whole party is interrupted when Owen Shaw's criminal organization attempts to capture a witness traveling with your group, and Dom, Letty, Hobbs, Roman, and the rest of the crew race through San Francisco to protect you, with explosions, helicopters, drones, and speeding cars surrounding the bus before a dramatic escape.
- On paper it sounds exciting, but has been met with mixed reviews since the attraction opened. The Party Bus is a direct lift from a similar experience at Universal Studios Hollywood aboard their Studio Tram Tour, now as a standalone attraction in Florida. Guests board the bus and move into a series of tunnels that are essentially motion based simulator platforms with the bus surrounded by screens on its side. Bluntly, it was not the thrill attraction that a movie franchise based on exotic car street racing fans would expect.
- The last day to experience Fast & Furious - Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida will be August 16, 2026.
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