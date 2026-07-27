Bakari, the Park's New Silverback Gorilla Settles in at Disney's Animal Kingdom

After officially joining the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail last month, Bakari is settling into his new home and beginning to lead the family troop at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

There's a new leader watching over the gorilla family at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and guests are already beginning to catch a glimpse of him. Disney has shared that Bakari, the park's newest silverback western lowland gorilla, is now appearing along the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail as he continues settling into his new home.

What’s Happening:

While Bakari officially arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom last month, Disney says the new troop leader has been adjusting well and is beginning to make appearances for guests visiting the popular animal trail.

"We're happy to share that the new leader of the family troop is settling into his home and guests are catching a glimpse of him at Disney's Animal Kingdom," Disney shared on social media.

Bakari's arrival marks an important milestone for the gorilla troop, as he assumes the critical role of silverback, the dominant male responsible for leading and protecting the family.

In the wild, silverbacks serve as the heart of a gorilla troop. They guide the group's daily movements, help resolve social interactions, defend family members from potential threats, and care for younger gorillas as they grow. As Bakari becomes more comfortable in his new surroundings, he'll gradually establish those same leadership responsibilities within the troop at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

For guests exploring Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, spotting Bakari adds another exciting reason to visit one of the park's most beloved walking experiences.

The self-guided trail takes visitors through lush African-inspired habitats filled with wildlife including hippos, meerkats, zebras, birds, and western lowland gorillas. Because the animals choose how they spend their day, every visit offers a unique opportunity to observe different behaviors and interactions, making each walk through the trail a little different from the last.

As Bakari continues settling into the habitat, guests may witness him interacting with the troop, exploring his environment, or simply watching over his family from one of the habitat's elevated vantage points.

His arrival also shines a spotlight on an important conservation story. Western lowland gorillas are classified as Critically Endangered, with habitat loss, poaching, and disease continuing to threaten wild populations across Central Africa.

Disney's Animal Kingdom has long supported gorilla conservation through partnerships with accredited wildlife organizations and educational initiatives designed to inspire guests to learn more about these remarkable primates and the importance of protecting them.

For many visitors, the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail offers more than just an up-close encounter with incredible wildlife, but an opportunity to better understand the challenges these animals face in the wild and the ongoing efforts to help ensure their future.

Now, with Bakari officially stepping into his role as the troop's new silverback, guests have another reason to slow down, explore the trail, and watch as Disney's newest gorilla leader begins writing the next chapter for his family.

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