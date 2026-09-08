Photos: Work Continues on New Eateries Coming to Disneyland's Downtown Disney District

Guests visiting Downtown Disney will be no stranger to progress while they navigate through the Disneyland Resort's shopping, dining, and entertainment district. Not only is there plenty of work being done on the eastern half of the Esplanade connecting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but other spaces are getting ready to welcome new offerings as well.

On the former site of Jamba! (or what some older folks might call Jamba Juice), a new Bopo Go! location is taking shape. Originally announced back in April, Bopo Go! is a new café concept planned expressly for Disneyland's Downtown Disney District.

Brought to life by Eric Wang and Philip Wang, co-owners of Bopomofo Café with several locations throughout Southern California, the new Bopo Go! will serve the same high-quality, authentic boba/bubble tea using only real fruits, vegetables, lactose-free milk, oat milk, cane or brown sugar and no artificial ingredients.

Their tea is sourced from farmers in Taiwan and their matcha is ceremonial grade sourced from Japan. Bopo Go! is inspired by convenience stores in Asia with other signature beverages, light bites, imported snacks and candies. As of press time, the new location continues to take shape and no official opening date for Bopo Go! has been revealed as of yet.

An updated look at Bopo-Go, the new dining location set to take the place of the former Jamba Juice at #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/1KzFIOl2b9 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) September 8, 2026

The long awaited Porto's is getting closer in the Downtown Disney District on the former site of La Brea Bakery and more recently, the former Earl of Sandwich. Devotees may notice that there isn't a lot more visible progress since our update back in February, when we first noticed that the former La Brea Bakery building was demolished. Now, there are more prominent piles of dirt and an expansive wall teasing the new Porto's location - which was first announced back at the D23 Expo in 2022 (where attendees were even given Porto’s treats at the end of the Disney Parks presentation). Fans have been clamoring for this new location since its reveal, which was announced simultaneously with Din Tai Fung, Centrico, and Paseo - all of which have already opened in the Downtown Disney District.

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe has long been a Southern California favorite, known for its sweet pastries and treats, savory Cuban food, and incredible desserts. Art featured on the construction walls reveals beautiful outdoor spaces and elevated patio. Plus, this new location will be the first Porto's with sit-down table service, as well as a full bar. Still, Porto's has no official opening date or timeline as of press time.

To plan your trip to the Disneyland Resort and the Downtown Disney District, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!