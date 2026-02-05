Photos: Former Downtown Disney Earl of Sandwich Location Completely Demolished for Upcoming Porto's Bakery & Cafe
No opening timeline has been announced for the popular SoCal eatery.
We have reached a new milestone towards the highly anticipated Disneyland Porto’s location, as the former Earl of Sandwich building has been completely demolished.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had a chance to check on the current construction progress of the upcoming Porto’s location coming to Downtown Disney.
- Located in between the Esplanade and the World of Disney store, Porto’s will be a first-of-its-kind concept for the popular SoCal Cuban restaurant.
- Featuring sit-down table service and a full bar, as well as the signature Cheese Rolls, Potato Balls, and other favorites, foodies and Disney fans will be able to experience Porto’s like never before.
- Construction on the project has reached a new milestone, as the building that formerly housed Earl of Sandwich (and La Brea Bakery before that) is now completely demolished.
- Hidden behind construction walls, it shouldn’t be long before we see the new building rise.
- It will also use space that formerly housed unused ticket booths, meaning this presumed to be a popular spot will be massive.
- While we don’t have an opening timeframe for the restaurant, it is great to see significant progress made with the restaurant being formally announced back in 2022.
- Earl of Sandwich will open in a new permanent location on the West Side of Downtown Disney near Disneyland Hotel, and, in the meantime, guests can enjoy a popup location just next to Star Wars Trading Post.
