Photos: Former Downtown Disney Earl of Sandwich Location Completely Demolished for Upcoming Porto's Bakery & Cafe

No opening timeline has been announced for the popular SoCal eatery.

We have reached a new milestone towards the highly anticipated Disneyland Porto’s location, as the former Earl of Sandwich building has been completely demolished.



What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had a chance to check on the current construction progress of the upcoming Porto’s location coming to Downtown Disney.

Located in between the Esplanade and the World of Disney store, Porto’s will be a first-of-its-kind concept for the popular SoCal Cuban restaurant.

Featuring sit-down table service and a full bar, as well as the signature Cheese Rolls, Potato Balls, and other favorites, foodies and Disney fans will be able to experience Porto’s like never before.

Construction on the project has reached a new milestone, as the building that formerly housed Earl of Sandwich (and La Brea Bakery before that) is now completely demolished.

Hidden behind construction walls, it shouldn’t be long before we see the new building rise.

It will also use space that formerly housed unused ticket booths, meaning this presumed to be a popular spot will be massive.

While we don’t have an opening timeframe for the restaurant, it is great to see significant progress made with the restaurant being formally announced back in 2022.

Earl of Sandwich will open in a new permanent location on the West Side of Downtown Disney near Disneyland Hotel, and, in the meantime, guests can enjoy a popup location just next to Star Wars Trading Post.

