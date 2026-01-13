From the Archives: Downtown Disney Opening Event (January 11, 2001)

Celebrate 25 years of Downtown Disney with this blast from the past.

The following post originally appeared on Laughing Place on January 12, 2001. We're resharing it for the 25th anniversary of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

On the night of January 11th, Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort was officially opened with a charity event for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. The event started with a Red Carpet for a few celebrities. Following that was the opening ceremony featuring speeches by Paul Pressler (Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts) Robert Iger (President and Chief Operating Officer of the Walt Disney Company), Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Paul Glaser (actor and widower of Elizabeth Glaser) and Michael Eisner (Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company).

Next was a big party for the next few hours as each of the shops and restaurants at Downtown Disney had food samples, entertainment and other fun stuff.

ESPN's Chris Berman

Paul Glaser

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone speaks

Robert Iger speaks while Paul Pressler looks on

Pyro

Entertainment

More party entertainment

A gospel choir on the steps of House of Blues

Pictures with the Fab 5

An Xtreme skateboarder on the half pipe
