From the Archives: Downtown Disney Opening Event (January 11, 2001)

The following post originally appeared on Laughing Place on January 12, 2001. We're resharing it for the 25th anniversary of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

On the night of January 11th, Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort was officially opened with a charity event for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. The event started with a Red Carpet for a few celebrities. Following that was the opening ceremony featuring speeches by Paul Pressler (Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts) Robert Iger (President and Chief Operating Officer of the Walt Disney Company), Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Paul Glaser (actor and widower of Elizabeth Glaser) and Michael Eisner (Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company).

Next was a big party for the next few hours as each of the shops and restaurants at Downtown Disney had food samples, entertainment and other fun stuff.